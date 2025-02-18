Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how compounding is the key to Stocks and Shares ISA growth

Here’s how compounding is the key to Stocks and Shares ISA growth

Should we take out our Stocks and Shares ISA income each year, or reinvest it in more shares? The difference it makes could be huge.

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:
Close-up of British bank notes

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

What’s the best kind of ISA to go for, a risky Stocks and Shares ISA or a safe Cash ISA?

I don’t want a Cash ISA because the long-term returns are so poor. But they can be a boon for people who want the guaranteed safety they offer. Not everyone’s happy with stock market risk.

Whatever we go for, what difference would a few percent make anyway? Over just one year, maybe not a lot. But over the long term, it could add up to quite a bit. And it’s all down to the magic of compounding.

Compound returns

Hargreaves Lansdown senior investment analyst Joseph Hill tells us: “We asked people what they’d end up with if they invested £10,000 for a year, and their investments grew at 8%, compounded daily. Just 28% of people got the answer right. The most common answer was £10,800 – which is 8% growth without compounding.

What’s the correct answer? It’s £10,832, and the key is the bit about compounding daily. If the annual 8% is spread out with a tiny proportion paid every day, the first day’s income then earns its own return for the next 364 days. Then the next day’s income compounds for 363 days, and so on.

Now, £32 might not be a huge difference. But let’s try a real world example and see the difference that compounding can make over the long term.

Steady dividend stock

I’m going to pick British American Tobacco (LSE: BATS) as the example. It’s on a forecast dividend yield of 7.8%, and it has a long track record of steady payments. Suppose someone invests the same one-off £10,000, which is half an ISA allowance, into this stock and leaves it there for 10 years.

I’ll assume the share price and the dividend don’t change over the whole period. That’s unlikely, but it’s good enough for comparison purposes.

If they take out their dividend cash and keep it in a sack, they’d end up with an extra £780 per year. That would be a total of £7,800 after 10 years, the same as if it was paid all at the end, like in the Hargreaves Lansdown example. It’s 7.8% multiplied by the 10 years.

Years of compounding

But if, instead of just letting the dividends pile up, they reinvest the cash in more British American shares each year? Well, the pot could more than double to £21,000 from those compounded dividends alone. And £21,000 is a lot nicer than the £7,800 we’d expect if we didn’t reinvest the cash. It’s the difference that compounding can make.

I’ve no idea where the British American dividend or share price might go in the next 10 years. And I’d never put all my money into it. I’d be kept awake at night worrying about what might happen to the tobacco industry in the next decade. Diversification is essential.

But this snapshot example shows why we shouldn’t underestimate the power of compounding. And how the longer it goes on, the greater the difference it can make.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. and Hargreaves Lansdown Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock is down 25% from its 52-week high. Should I buy?

| Alan Oscroft

Analysts think the price-to-earnings ratio of this FTSE 100 stock could fall by half in the next two years if…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Nvidia stock just two weeks ago is already worth…

| Alan Oscroft

Nvidia stock's been making big losses and big gains so far in 2025, at least on paper. But long-term valuation…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

Here’s why Lloyds shares have dipped sharply

| Alan Oscroft

Lloyds shares got a boost recently when the Treasury petitoned the Supreme Court to go easy on the car loan…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

A £10,000 investment in BAE Systems shares 5 years ago is now worth…

| Royston Wild

BAE Systems' shares have lifted off since the start of the decade. But can the FTSE 100 defence giant continue…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

£8,000 invested in high-yield dividend stocks could make this amount of passive income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how dividend shares with yields in excess of 8% can be used carefully in order to build…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in Tesco shares 2 years ago is now worth…

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Over the last two years, Tesco shares have provided investors with gains of around 30% per year when dividends are…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Closing in on £6.50, Rolls-Royce’s share price still looks cheap to me anywhere under £9.32

| Simon Watkins

Rolls-Royce’s share price has gained a lot of ground in the past year or so, but with strong growth and…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Value Shares

The best performing stock in the FTSE 100 over the last 5 years is…

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This under-the-radar FTSE stock has surged over the last five years, outperforming the majority of shares in the large-cap index…

Read more »