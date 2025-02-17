Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » After a 9% price drop on its 2024 results, should I buy more shares in this FTSE 100 heavyweight?

After a 9% price drop on its 2024 results, should I buy more shares in this FTSE 100 heavyweight?

This FTSE 100 stock has a high yield that could make investors significant passive income over time, especially if they use dividend compounding.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

FTSE 100 heavyweight British American Tobacco (LSE: BATS) dropped 9% on the 13 February release of its full-year 2024 results.

I am not bothered about such a drop in a stock I bought for its high yield. After all, a share’s yield moves in the opposite direction to its price, which would increase my return.

I would only be concerned if such a price fall indicated a fundamental problem in the company. So to ascertain if this is true, I took a closer look at the numbers and the core business.

Were the results that bad?

Revenue fell 5.2% year on year to £25.867bn because of the sale of its Russian and Belarussian businesses. I think this was a key factor in pushing the share price lower on the day of the results release. A risk here is that the firm cannot compensate for this loss through business growth elsewhere.

Another factor that weighed on the stock’s price was a £6.2bn provision for a proposed legal settlement in Canada. The lawsuits are based on alleged health damage caused by smoking. There is a risk of more such actions against tobacco firms.

And an additional risk is increased anti-smoking regulations, with the firm highlighting Bangladesh and Australia in this regard.

What’s the business outlook from here?

That said, British American Tobacco continues to shift from combustible to smoke-free products. Its objective is to be a predominantly smokeless business by 2035.

In 2024, it added 3.6m to a total of 29.1m to smoke-free products, which now account for 17.5% of its revenue.

In 2025, the firm expects revenue growth of around 1% and a 1.5-2.5% increase in adjusted operational profit.

Looking further ahead, it is committed to growth of 3-5% in revenue and 4-6% in adjusted operational profit in 2026.

What’s the yield outlook?

The firm announced an annual dividend increase in its 2024 results to 235.52p from 230.89p.

On the present share price of £30.83, this generates a yield of 7.6%. It is more than double the current average FTSE 100 of 3.5%. And it easily exceeds the minimum 7% I want in my high-yield stocks.

Even better from my perspective is that analysts forecast this will rise to 8% in 2025, 8.3% in 2026 and 8.8% in 2027.

How much dividend income can be made?

I like to build my holdings in companies in increments of £5,000. This encourages me to rigorously assess the risks in my stocks every step of the way before I build a big position.

I will add another £5,000 to my British American Tobacco stake shortly, and this should make me £380 in dividends this year.

If the yield averages the same over 10 years and I reinvest the dividends back into the stock (dividend compounding) this will rise to £5,666. And after 30 years on the same twin bases, it will increase to £43,533.

Adding in my initial £5,000 investment and my British American Tobacco holding would be worth £48,533 by then. This would be paying me a yearly dividend income of £3,689 at that point.

It underlines how relatively small investments in high-yielding stocks can generate significant passive income over time.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in British American Tobacco P.l.c. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett continues to invest in this well-known pizza company

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Warren Buffett just bought another 1.1m shares in Domino’s Pizza. Should investors follow him into the well-known fast food company…

Read more »

Investing Articles

A £100 weekly income from a Stocks and Shares ISA? It’s possible!

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley details how a combination of good stock picks and patience could transform a Stocks and Shares ISA into…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
US Stock

Why Apple stock could be set to soar with the new Alibaba partnership

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why a new deal relating to the Chinese market could be good news for Apple stock, not…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

This FTSE stock tanked 58% last week. But there could be some good news!

| James Beard

Shares in John Wood Group plunged after the FTSE engineering stock released a trading update. But our writer thinks there…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

£1,000 invested in Tesla shares 2 months ago is now worth…

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Tesla shares have soared over the last decade. However, since 17 December 2024, they have lost more than a quarter…

Read more »

US Stock

Could Trump’s tariffs cause a stock market crash?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith looks at the recent whipsaw movements in the markets relating to US trade policy and talks through stock…

Read more »

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Investing Articles

Talk of a strategy reset pushes BP’s share price up 7% on Q4 2024 results day, so should I buy more now?

| Simon Watkins

BP’s share price has risen on promises of a strategy reset, which I think will extend its more pragmatic energy…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

My Diageo shares stink! What should I do with them?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Diageo shares are having a negative impact on Edward Sheldon’s investment portfolio at the moment. Should he cut his losses…

Read more »