Home » Investing Articles » Looking for last-minute ISA buys? Here are 2 cheap UK shares to consider

Looking for last-minute ISA buys? Here are 2 cheap UK shares to consider

Stocks and Shares ISA investors need to pay these brilliant bargain shares some closer attention, reckons Royston Wild.

Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

It’s human nature to leave certain things to the last minute. The same applies to investing, with many Stocks and Shares ISA investors waiting until the 11th hour to add to their portfolios.

Here are two cheap UK shares I think are worth considering before the £20k annual ISA allowance resets on 6 April. I think it’s a matter of time before the market drives their share prices higher.

Silver surfer

Some disappointing operational news has hammered Hochschild Mining‘s (LSE:HOC) share price in early 2025.

Rising costs are an issue for Argentina’s miners as inflation rockets again. In January, Hochschild predicted a rise of 5-10% in all-in sustaining costs for 2024, above forecast, and suggested further cost pressures ahead.

However, I believe the scale of the sell-off could be unjustified (it’s down 14% since 1 January). At 109.6p, the precious metals miner trades on a bargain-basement price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 5.9 times for 2025.

Its forward price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio, at 0.1, is also below the value watermark of 1. This cheapness is especially surprising given the overall robustness of Hochschild’s earnings picture.

Production remains strong at the FTSE 250 firm, with forecast-beating output at its Immaculada asset and maiden output at its Mara Rosa mine resulting in a robust final quarter in 2024.

On top of this, gold and silver prices are buoyant, and are widely tipped continue soaring as worries over trade tariffs and broader geopolitical turbulence grow.

Safe-haven gold hit new peaks around $2,945 per ounce this week, and is up 11% since New Year’s Day.

Fears over its cost base remain high. So signs of further pressure — for instance, if Argentina’s inflation rate worsens — could pull Hochschild’s share price lower again.

But, on balance, I think the silver giant is a top bargain to think about at today’s prices.

Dividend darling

While Hochschild has suffered in early 2025, Warehouse REIT (LSE:SHED) has had no such problems. Its shares have risen 4.3% in value since January 1.

Ye, on paper, the property giant still looks dirt cheap to me. At 82p per share, the real estate investment trust (REIT) trades at a 37.9% discount to its estimated net asset value (NAV) per share.

Its forward PEG ratio is 0.7. It also offers great value from an income perspective with its prospective dividend yield sitting at an impressive 7.8%.

This, in part, reflects rules that state REITs must pay at least 90% of annual rental earnings out in the form of dividends.

Warehouse REIT’s one of many property stocks that have jumped in 2025. They’ve risen on signs from the Bank of England that interest rates could fall steadily, boosting firms’ NAVs and reducing their borrowing costs.

Yet what goes up sharply can also fall if market sentiment changes. Prices here could dip if the interest rate outlook changes (for instance, if inflationary markers tick up again).

I believe though, that this scenario’s already baked into Warehouse REIT’s rock-bottom valuation. For ISA investors, I think it’s a great last-minute buy to consider alongside Hochschild.

