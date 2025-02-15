Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » I asked ChatGPT to name the FTSE 250 share it would buy in a heartbeat – and it went mad!

Harvey Jones wondered whether artificial intelligence was up to the job of finding him a brilliant FTSE 250 share to buy right now. And it went nuclear on him!

Harvey Jones
I'm a freelance personal finance journalist who writes for the Daily and Sunday Express, Reader's Digest, The National newspaper and of course, Motley Fool UK.
Published
Photo of a man going through financial problems

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

I’m keen to add a few FTSE 250 shares to my portfolio of mostly FTSE 100 stocks, but I’m wondering where to start. So I decided to ask ChatGPT.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is going to be running our lives soon enough, I’m told. So why not let it run my portfolio today?

Actually, there are reasons. ChatGPT’s first pick was Warhammer-maker Games Workshop. It exited the FTSE 250 on 5 December, and now resides in the FTSE 100. Oh well. Even robots aren’t perfect.

So I asked ChatGPT to give it another shot. I must have annoyed my AI chum because it plumped for online fashion retailer ASOS (LSE: ASC). Now that was a brave call!

By brave I mean mad. ASOS? Really? Of all the stocks on the FTSE 250, I didn’t expect that.

If AI does own the future, it’s going to be volatile.

ASOS is a high-risk play

ASOS could be the ultimate falling knife. Online fashion retail hope turned fashion victim. And AI would buy it in a heartbeat? Just be grateful it doesn’t have a heart. Yet.

The ASOS share price is down 88% over the last five years. Trading at 385p, it’s back down to 2009 levels. 

This is a perfect storm of a stock, hammered by everything from the cost-of-living crisis to tough competition from Chinese-owned fast fashion rival Shein, which forced it to offload piles of unsold stock at a discount.

In full-year 2023, losses hit £296.7m. That increased to £379.3m in 2024, while group revenues slumped 16% to £2.9bn. CEO José Antonio Ramos Calamonte still claimed to have hit his key priorities by reducing inventories and “generating positive adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow”.

Sales were up too and ASOS still boasts 20m customers, he added. But forget Calamonte. He’s only the boss. What does AI think?

ChatGPT admires the group’s “strong online presence” while praising its “robust e-commerce platform that appeals to a global customer base”. That line could have been written by a computer. Oh, it was.

As was the bit about how ASOS’s international expansion plans could “diversify revenue streams beyond the UK”. Where is it nicking this stuff from? And why didn’t it mention the mothballed £110m fulfilment centre in Lichfield?

The worst may be over

In its defence, ASOS shares have stopped falling. In fact, they’re actually up 2.62% in the last year. Is this the long-awaited recovery?

The shares got a small boost on 2 February when two credit insurers reinstated cover for its clothing suppliers, withdrawn in 2023 due to concerns over profits. This suggests ASOS has greater financial stability.

ASOS has also made some progress in addressing its inventory challenges. It’s halved unsold stock and transitioned to a more agile ‘Test and React’ model. This should help it respond swiftly to new trends, driving full-price sales and boosting margins.

Selling its 75% stake in the Topshop and Topman brands for £135m will boost liquidity and allow management to focus on the core business. So maybe ChatGPT hasn’t gone haywire.

After its terrible run, ASOS is back on my radar. But with consumers still strapped for cash and inflation sticky, there’s no way I’m going to buy it today.

I’m mad enough to request stock tips from a computer. Not mad enough to act on them.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Games Workshop Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

