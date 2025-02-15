Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How much would someone need in UK shares to earn £5,000 in passive income each month?

How much would someone need in UK shares to earn £5,000 in passive income each month?

Thousands of Stocks and Shares ISA investors have built up more than a million pounds and can sit back and enjoy their passive income.

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Wouldn’t it be nice to have a passive income of £5,000 per month, without having to lift a finger?

FTSE 100 stocks made an average annual return of 6.9% over the past 20 years. So we’d need a Stocks and Shares ISA pot of close to £870,000 to earn that amount at that rate (which is not guaranteed, mind). The trouble is, if we take out the whole return, then the pot’s value would dwindle with inflation.

To be able to take out £5,000 a month and leave enough behind to grow in line with inflation? We’d need to reach a bit over £1.22m.

That’s a lot, and it might be hard to believe it’s an achievable target. But according to the most recent figures, over 4,800 ISA investors in the UK have built up more than a million. That’s 20% up on the previous year. And the biggest has reached over £11m.

Time conquers all

The key thing here is time. Time in the market beats timing the market, as the old saying goes. Some of those ISA millionaires might have been a bit lucky with their timing on occasions. But it’s really not the way they achieved their success.

No, various surveys show that these are not investors who are good at spotting the next big thing. And they don’t get in and out at the right time. Instead, they spread their investment cash between funds (including index trackers), investment trusts, and solid blue-chip stocks like Shell, Lloyds Banking Group, GSK

They also put a greater proportion of their money in investment trusts than the average ISA investor. Over at AJ Bell, City of London Investment Trust (LSE: CTY) is a popular choice. So I’ll go with that as an example. Well, also because it’s one of my favourites, having raised its dividend for 58 years in a row.

City of London is currently on a forecast dividend yield of 4.8%. I’ve no idea what will happen to its share price. But if that can keep pace with inflation at a long-term 2%, then we’re looking at the kind of return I spoke of above.

Compound it!

An ISA allowance invested with these returns could see us build a £1.27m pot in 25 years. An invested total of £500,000 would have generated a tax-free profit of £770,000. But taking out and spending the dividends would have cut the total pot by more than half, and slashed the gains.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

I wouldn’t put all my cash in one investment. Not even City of London Investment Trust with its holdings in HSBC Holdings, Shell, Unilever, BAE Systems, and many more FTSE 100 companies I consider safe. It’s still an investment fund managed by one company. And if it failed to raise the dividend one year, the share price could suffer.

But I think this does help show the most common route to ISA millions. Invest as much as we can in top quality stocks, reinvest all dividends, and keep going as long as possible.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has positions in City Of London Investment Trust Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Aj Bell Plc, BAE Systems, GSK, HSBC Holdings, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, and Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT to name the FTSE 250 share it would buy in a heartbeat – and it went mad!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones wondered whether artificial intelligence was up to the job of finding him a brilliant FTSE 250 share to…

Read more »

Tanker coming in to dock in calm waters and a clear sunset
Investing Articles

Is the BP share price primed for lift off?

| Andrew Mackie

As an activist investor takes a substantial holding in BP, Andrew Mackie assesses what it will take to energise the…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

No savings? I’m using the 5-step Warren Buffett method as I aim to get rich

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane outlines a handful of investment techniques he uses, inspired by the incredible stock market record of Warren Buffett.

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

With a spare £3,000, here’s how a new investor could start buying shares

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains how someone with a few thousand pounds and no prior stock market experience could start buying shares…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Greggs shares in 2020 has made this much passive income…

| Ben McPoland

Greggs shares have struggled lately due to economic weakness and rising costs. Are they still worth considering for an ISA…

Read more »

British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background
Investing Articles

Don’t look now, but the FTSE 100’s beating the S&P 500 in 2025…

| Stephen Wright

So far this year, UK stocks have been doing better than their US counterparts. So is the FTSE 100 the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Tesla stock 1 month ago is now worth…

| Dr. James Fox

Tesla stock is remarkably volatile for a mega-cap company. While this presents some opportunities for investors, it’s also inherently risky.

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

This under-the-radar software company could be one of the UK’s finest growth stocks

| Stephen Wright

Hidden beneath the FTSE 100 and the FTSE 250, Stephen Wright thinks there are some outstanding growth stocks for UK…

Read more »