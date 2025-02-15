Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s the dividend forecast for GSK shares through to 2026!

Here’s the dividend forecast for GSK shares through to 2026!

City brokers expect dividends on GSK shares will keep marching higher. Is the FTSE 100 share a top passive income stock to consider?

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

GSK (LSE:GSK) has re-emerged as one of the FTSE 100‘s more attractive dividend-paying shares.

Annual payouts were kept locked at 80p per share for years before toppling to 44p in 2022. But dividends have grown strongly since then, including a 5% hike to 61p last year.

City analysts are expecting cash rewards to keep rising through to 2026 too. Here are the forecasts:

YearDividend per shareDividend growthDividend yield
202564.6p6%4.5%
202669.7p8%4.9%

Expectations of further dividend growth mean the yields on GSK’s shares soar above the FTSE 100 average of 3.5%. Yet dividends are never guaranteed. And as a dividend investor, I need to consider how realistic these estimates are before splashing the cash on its shares.

So what’s the verdict? And should I consider adding GSK to my portfolio?

Strong foundations

The first thing I’ll consider is how well predicted dividends are covered by expected earnings.

A figure of two times or more is desirable, as it provides a wide margin of safety in case of profits shocks. It also gives breathing room for the company to keep investing in its operations while paying a dividend.

On this front GSK scores very highly, with dividend cover standing at 2.6 times and 2.7 times for 2025 and 2026 respectively.

The next stage is to consider the firm’s balance sheet. A sturdy financial foundation’s particularly important for pharma companies, given the huge costs associated with product development.

Once again GSK looks good, with its net debt falling to £13.1bn at the end of 2024 from £15bn a year earlier. This results in a pretty manageable net-debt-to-core EBITDA ratio of around 1.2 times.

The firm’s decision to launch a £2bn share buyback programme also underlines the company’s robust financial health.

Bright outlook

On balance then, the dividend forecasts at GSK look rock solid. But predicted payouts for the next couple of years aren’t the only things on my mind as a possible investor. I also need to consider the company’s growth prospects, which will impact its share price performance (along with dividends) over the long term.

Owning pharma shares can sometimes be a tough pill to swallow, so to speak. Drug development costs can spike, and regulators can scotch planned product launches. Companies can also be hit with expensive litigation (GSK last year paid £1.8bn to settle legal cases over its Zantac heartburn treatment).

But on balance, things are looking sunny for GSK right now. This month it upgraded its 2031 sales target, saying it now expects revenues of £40bn versus a previous forecast of £38bn.

These forecasts are underpinned by strong recent late-stage testing results. In fact, with a strong track record of execution — and a packed pipeline of 71 drugs in the Specialty Medicines and Vaccines segments — things are looking good for the FTSE company for the next decade.

Supported by growing global healthcare demand, I think GSK shares are worth serious attention for both growth and income.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended GSK. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Is Tesla stock running out of road?

| Christopher Ruane

Tesla stock’s been tumbling over the past couple of months. This writer would like to own some -- but has…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£20,000 in savings? Here’s how it could be used to target a £278 monthly second income

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer illustrates how £20k could lay the foundations for a second income of several hundred pounds a month over…

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT to name the FTSE 250 share it would buy in a heartbeat – and it went mad!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones wondered whether artificial intelligence was up to the job of finding him a brilliant FTSE 250 share to…

Read more »

Tanker coming in to dock in calm waters and a clear sunset
Investing Articles

Is the BP share price primed for lift off?

| Andrew Mackie

As an activist investor takes a substantial holding in BP, Andrew Mackie assesses what it will take to energise the…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

No savings? I’m using the 5-step Warren Buffett method as I aim to get rich

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane outlines a handful of investment techniques he uses, inspired by the incredible stock market record of Warren Buffett.

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

With a spare £3,000, here’s how a new investor could start buying shares

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains how someone with a few thousand pounds and no prior stock market experience could start buying shares…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Greggs shares in 2020 has made this much passive income…

| Ben McPoland

Greggs shares have struggled lately due to economic weakness and rising costs. Are they still worth considering for an ISA…

Read more »

British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background
Investing Articles

Don’t look now, but the FTSE 100’s beating the S&P 500 in 2025…

| Stephen Wright

So far this year, UK stocks have been doing better than their US counterparts. So is the FTSE 100 the…

Read more »