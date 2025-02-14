Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Move over buy-to-let: here’s how to target a 6-figure passive income from a Stocks & Shares ISA

Move over buy-to-let: here’s how to target a 6-figure passive income from a Stocks & Shares ISA

The Stocks and Shares ISA is an incredible vehicle for growing investments and earning a tax-free passive income. Dr James Fox details the formula.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is a freelance investment writer for the Fool UK. He also contributes to business and economics publications, having previously worked as a staff writer and editor. James has a PhD in development studies and has contributed to academic work on global supply chains. He also manages his own investment portfolio.
Published
| More on:
Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Stocks and Shares ISA can make investors rich over the long run, assuming a sensible and informed investing strategy. That’s because it allows UK residents to invest and take their gains without paying tax.

While many Britons have elected to invest in buy-to-let property as a means to earn a second or passive income — and it certainly can be remunerative — I personally believe investing offers a much better way to make money.

It’s a very simple process: open a Stocks and Shares ISA, and then make monthly contributions while investing that money wisely. Keep it up for a long time and returns will compound heavily.

Sadly, investing isn’t something us Britons do well. In the UK, adults hold the smallest amount in equities and mutual funds of any G7 country at just 8%. In fact, UK has been bottom of the G7 league for investment in 24 out of last 30 years.

I genuinely believe that if this trend continues, we’ll become infinitely poorer compared with our international peers.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

A six-figure passive income

Across an entire portfolio invested in dividend paying stocks, it’s possible to sustainably, in my opinion, achieve an average yield of 5%. This is the money paid in the form of dividends and received by the shareholders, free from tax. As such, in order to earn £100,000 in passive income, an investor would need a portfolio worth £2m. That might sound like a tall order, but with time, it’s very achievable.

The answer lies in compounding. This is when the returns get larger and larger each year as the pot gets bigger. As such, the longer investors leave money in the market, assuming they can still match previous performance, the faster the money grows.

Just take a look at this example. Here, an investor puts aside £600 a month for 30 years while averaging a strong, but achievable, 12% annualised return. The growth towards the end of the period’s truly outstanding.

Created at thecalculatorsite.com

For further context, this portfolio would grow by £238k in the final year. Even in 29 years, that would still represent an impressive single-year wealth gain. Ok, it’s not guaranteed, but I’d need to earn over £500k in a salaried job to pocket that kind of money.

A stock for consideration

Hands-off investors may wish to start by considering funds or trusts like Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust. Or those seeking a more active approach may like to consider an undervalued stock like Jet2 (LSE:JET2). This AIM-listed airline trades at a massive discount to many of its peers.

Jet2’s net cash position is a key strength, projected to surge from £1.7bn in 2024 to £2.8bn by 2027. This liquidity supports expansions, including a 9% seat capacity increase for summer 2025.

Valuation metrics highlight upside potential. Jet2’s EV-to-EBITDA ratio is set to fall from 2.01 in 2024 to 0.52 by 2027, far below IAG’s 4.7. The price-to-earnings ratio of 8.1 times and a price-to-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.76 reinforce its undervaluation.

Risks include exposure to fuel prices and demand shocks. What’s more, its 17.7% gross margin lags IAG’s 27%, and an aging fleet may require higher capital expenditure. However, it’s a stock I’ve recently bought.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Jet2 Plc and Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Considering a £20k ISA in this FTSE dividend star could mean a £170 monthly second income

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones does some simple maths to show how considering a £20,000 ISA in the FTSE 100’s Phoenix Group Holdings…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

ChatGPT told me this FTSE 100 stock might be the next Rolls-Royce

| John Fieldsend

Can ChatGPT predict the next FTSE 100 stock to go on an absolute tear? It has a prediction that has…

Read more »

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

2 ETFs I think could explode in value in 2025!

| Royston Wild

These exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have surged since New Year's Day! And Royston Wild thinks they could have much further to…

Read more »

Happy African American Man Hugging New Car In Auto Dealership
Investing Articles

1 red-hot stock I love in my Stocks and Shares ISA!

| Ben McPoland

This investor adores one particular high-quality share in his ISA portfolio. So much so, he just can't see himself parting…

Read more »

Investing Articles

With an 8% yield and a P/E below 12, Taylor Wimpey looks in deep value territory

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones wants to make a bit of noise about Taylor Wimpey shares. The FTSE 100 stock may be volatile…

Read more »

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

Up 8% today, is this one of the FTSE 100 best growth shares to buy?

| Royston Wild

Looking for the best FTSE 100 growth shares for a winning portfolio? This soaring blue chip is worth serious consideration,…

Read more »

Investing Articles

With yields over 7%, here are two FTSE 100 dividend shares to consider in 2025

| Mark Hartley

As the FTSE 100 trades near all-time highs in 2025, some of its top dividend shares still offer highly attractive…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s why Coca-Cola HBC stock jumped over 9% in the FTSE 100 today

| Ben McPoland

This stock was flying to a record high in the FTSE 100 today, boosted by a strong set of earnings.…

Read more »