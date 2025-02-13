Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Prediction: Scottish Mortgage shares will beat the FTSE 100 index in 2025

Prediction: Scottish Mortgage shares will beat the FTSE 100 index in 2025

Scottish Mortgage shares have started 2025 well, delivering a double-digit gain already. Edward Sheldon’s optimistic this momentum can continue.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Scottish Mortgage (LSE: SMT) shares are having a good run at the moment. Year to date, they’re up about 15% versus a gain of 8% for the FTSE 100 index.

My prediction (and of course, it’s just my opinion) is that this year, returns from the growth-focused investment trust will beat those from the Footsie. Here’s my investment thesis.

A play on AI

One reason I’m bullish on Scottish Mortgage right now is that the trust has plenty of exposure to artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. I expect this area of the stock market to continue performing well in 2025 as AI technologies enjoy more adoption.

What I like about Scottish Mortgage is that it has exposure to different types of AI stocks. Not only does it own related infrastructure stocks such as Nvidia, ASML, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (all involved in AI chips), but it also owns software/application stocks such as Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Snowflake.

This is important. Over the last two years, the AI story has largely been about the buildout. That’s why stocks like Nvidia have done so well. Now however, we’re entering a new phase where companies are rolling out AI solutions for their customers. In this phase, I think stocks like Amazon and Snowflake could do well.

It’s worth noting that the FTSE 100 doesn’t offer a lot of exposure to AI. There are a few Footsie companies that are rolling out solutions today, such as London Stock Exchange Group, Sage, and RELX but, in general, AI’s not a major theme for this index.

Top holdings could do well

Another reason I’m bullish on Scottish Mortgage is that I believe several of its top holdings have the potential to deliver substantial gains in 2025.

One such holding is Amazon, which at the end of January was 6.3% of the portfolio. It currently trades for around $230. However, in the last few weeks, many brokers have raised their price targets to between $265 and $290. That implies potential gains of around 15-25% from here.

Another is Nvidia (4.1% of the portfolio). Even though this company is more involved in the AI buildout, I think it has the potential to outperform in 2025. Currently, it trades on a forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 30. That’s a low valuation for this company.

Of course, there are stocks in the FTSE 100 that could perform well too. A few of the top 10 constitutions, such as GSK and HSBC Holdings, look cheap right now. I personally have more conviction in the likes of Amazon and Nvidia however. In my view, these companies have stronger long-term growth prospects.

I could be wrong

I’ll point out that there are risks that could derail my bullish investment thesis. One is a shift in sentiment towards artificial intelligence and consequently AI stocks. This could see Scottish Mortgage shares underperform the FTSE 100.

Another is an unexpected increase in interest rates. This could lead to weakness for tech stocks.

Overall, I’m still pretty optimistic about Scottish Mortgage’s prospects. I believe the trust is worth considering (as a higher-risk long-term growth investment) for a portfolio today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ed Sheldon has positions in ASML, Amazon, London Stock Exchange Group Plc, Nvidia, Sage Group Plc, Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Plc, and Snowflake. The Motley Fool UK has recommended ASML, Amazon, GSK, HSBC Holdings, Meta Platforms, Nvidia, RELX, Sage Group Plc, Snowflake, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

With an 8% yield and a P/E below 12, Taylor Wimpey looks in deep value territory

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones wants to make a bit of noise about Taylor Wimpey shares. The FTSE 100 stock may be volatile…

Read more »

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

Up 8% today, is this one of the FTSE 100 best growth shares to buy?

| Royston Wild

Looking for the best FTSE 100 growth shares for a winning portfolio? This soaring blue chip is worth serious consideration,…

Read more »

Investing Articles

With yields over 7%, here are two FTSE 100 dividend shares to consider in 2025

| Mark Hartley

As the FTSE 100 trades near all-time highs in 2025, some of its top dividend shares still offer highly attractive…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s why Coca-Cola HBC stock jumped over 9% in the FTSE 100 today

| Ben McPoland

This stock was flying to a record high in the FTSE 100 today, boosted by a strong set of earnings.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

1 FTSE 100 stock an investor consider for a Stocks and Shares ISA if Cash ISAs get canned

| John Fieldsend

The talk in the papers is of the Cash ISA getting axed, but the Stocks and Shares ISA seems secure.…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

A 5.5% dividend forecast? £2k invested in Lloyds shares could earn an investor this much by 2027

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through the dividend forecast for Lloyds stock in the coming years and weighs up whether it could…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How much in savings would investors need to target a £3,000 monthly passive income?

| Harshil Patel

Our writer outlines a simple recipe to earn passive income from shares. The ingredients include diligent saving, ample time and…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The average Stocks and Shares ISA turned £10k into £25k in a decade. I aim to beat that

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is impressed by the long-term total return on the average Stocks and Shares ISA. Yet he still reckons…

Read more »