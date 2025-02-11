Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Vodafone’s share price is down 13% to 69p despite promising Q3 results, so it is an unmissable bargain for me?

Vodafone’s share price is down 13% to 69p despite promising Q3 results, so it is an unmissable bargain for me?

Vodafone lost ground after its recent results, but they seemed promising to me, which leaves the share price looking significantly undervalued, I feel.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:
Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Vodafone’s (LSE: VOD) share price fell 7% on the release of its Q3 fiscal year 2025 results.

I thought the numbers unveiled on 4 February were positive overall. The share price’s mini-rally since then appears to indicate that others share my view.

That said, the stock is still down 13% from its 17 September one-year traded high of 79p. This may provide a bargain buying opportunity to consider for those whose portfolio the stock suits.

A closer look at the results

A 6.4% year-on-year revenue decline from its German operations weighed on the quarterly figures.

This was due to a legal change forbidding landlords from passing on cable TV fees to tenants. It remains a key risk to the firm, in my view.

However, the firm’s total revenue jumped 5% to €9.8bn. Another positive for me in Q3 was the sale of Vodafone Italy to Swisscom for €8bn. The proceeds will be used to reduce net debt and to begin a share buyback of up to €2bn. These tend to support stock price gains.

Also promising was the final regulatory approval of the firm’s merger with Three in the UK. This will create the UK’s largest mobile phone operator and should bring cost and coverage benefits for the new entity, I think.

Are the shares undervalued right now?

On the price-to-book ratio, Vodafone trades at just 0.4. This is bottom of its peer group, which averages 1.8. These peers comprise Orange at 0.9, BT at 1.2, Telenor at 2.6, and Deutsche Telekom at 2.7.

So, Vodafone looks a major bargain on this measure.

The same is true on the price-to-sales ratio too, with the firm at 0.6 against a peer average of 1.3. And its also looks very cheap on its price-to-earnings ratio of 8.9 compared to its competitors’ 19.9 average.

To translate all this into share price terms, I ran a discounted cash flow valuation using other analysts’ figures and my own.

This shows Vodafone shares are technically 54% undervalued at 69p. Therefore, the fair value for the stock is £1.50.

Market unpredictability may push the shares lower or higher than this. However, it confirms to me that they look a serious bargain right now.

Will I buy the stock?

My age – over 50 – is the key factor why I will not buy this stock at its current bargain price. I am now in the later part of my investment cycle, which means two things to me.

First, I am focused on reducing my working commitments by increasingly living off stock dividends. Analysts project Vodafone’s annual yield will be around 5.5% in each of the next three years. This compares well to the FTSE 100 average of 3.6%. But it is much less than the circa 9% average I receive from my high-yield stocks.

Second, the price volatility risk on a sub-£1 share is unacceptable to me. At 69p, each penny of Vodafone’s share price represents 1.4% of the stock’s value.

So, it does not look like an unmissable bargain to me now. However, if I were younger, it might appear so.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in Bt Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Down 23%, are Greggs shares a long-term bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane slices into some possible pros and cons of buying Greggs shares for his portfolio after they slid by…

Read more »

Investing Articles

This boring FTSE 250 stock has an incredible earnings forecast!

| Dr. James Fox

This FTSE 250 stock has moved sideways for years. It certainly hasn’t rewarded shareholders. However, things could change in the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Make or break: could US trade tariffs hurt the UK stock market?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley examines the knock-on effect that Trump tariffs could have on the UK stock market and considers a stock…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

I don’t care if my passive income stock Phoenix Group doesn’t rise this year – I’ve got the 10.1% yield!

| Simon Watkins

A firm’s yield moves in the opposite direction to its share price, so with my core passive income holdings I…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

Is Warren Buffett right about this 1 thing when it comes to Lloyds shares?

| James Beard

With the words of Warren Buffett ringing in his ears, our writer considers whether the Lloyds share price will do…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 is behaving remarkably right now!

| Cliff D'Arcy

After years of underperforming global markets, the FTSE 100 has suddenly sprung to life. Indeed, it's rushed ahead to overtake…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 passive income ideas to consider with FTSE 100 shares

| Royston Wild

A steady or lump sum investment in FTSE 100 shares and funds can create a formidable second income for investors.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 670% in 2 years! This former penny share is skyrocketing on SpaceX contracts

| Ben McPoland

Shares of Filtronic (LON:FTC) were soaring to multi-year highs today after another contract win with SpaceX. Should I buy this…

Read more »