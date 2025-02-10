Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Investing £3.33 into an ISA every day from 22 could result in a £60,000 passive income

Investing £3.33 into an ISA every day from 22 could result in a £60,000 passive income

Millions of Britons use the Stocks and Shares ISA as a way to build wealth and generate an income. However, many aren’t fully utilising this vehicle.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is a freelance investment writer for the Fool UK. He also contributes to business and economics publications, having previously worked as a staff writer and editor. James has a PhD in development studies and has contributed to academic work on global supply chains. He also manages his own investment portfolio.
Published
| More on:
Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I already had a Stocks and Shares ISA when I started work at 22, and it was topped up by inheritance and sporadic gifts. However, it wasn’t until much later that I started making regular contributions to my ISA.

At 22, the rationale for not contributing was simple: “I’ll be earning more in the future, so why now?” But this mindset can mean missing out on the power of compounding. The key advantage for young investors isn’t how much they invest, but how long their money has to grow. It’s all about time in the market.

The rationale

Investing £3.33 per day is the equivalent of investing £100 per month. That would have been about 5% of my first paycheque. It might not sound like a lot, especially as it would now take me more than three months to afford one Tesla share, but it adds up over time. Plus, investors can use fraction shares to gain access to more expensive stocks.

The secret ingredient is compounding. This is what happens when investors keep their money invested over the long run. It’s like a snowball that, as it gets bigger, can pick up even more snow.

As we can see from the below graph, £100 really starts to compound after 15 years — this example assumes a growth rate of 10% annually. Towards the end of the 46-year period, £100 of monthly contributions should seem very affordable, while the portfolio will be growing at an impressive rate.

Why 46 years? Well, that’s the number of years between me starting work at 22 and my predicted retirement age at 68.

Source: thecalculatorsite.com

Getting there

So, we’ve got the formula. But how can we actually turn £3.33 a day into a small fortune? Well, many novice investors will invest in index-tracking funds. This is a wise move that provides diversification and relatively low risk.

Another option could be an exchange-traded fund (ETF) or even a conglomerate like Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B). Warren Buffett’s holding company provides exposure to a broad mix of businesses, from insurance to consumer goods, with a proven track record of compounding shareholder value.

Buffett’s value investing approach, focusing on undervalued companies with strong fundamentals, has proven successful over decades. However, investors should consider risks such as Berkshire Hathaway’s large size potentially limiting future growth opportunities, the challenge of finding attractively priced acquisitions in the current market, and the eventual succession of leadership as Buffett ages.

Despite these concerns, Berkshire Hathaway’s strong balance sheet, cash-generating businesses, and proven investment philosophy make it an attractive option for long-term investors seeking stability and growth potential. Over 10 years, the average return is 12.3%. This is one I’m adding to my daughter’s pension.

The passive income part

In the above example, £100 a month would grow into almost £1.2m over 46 years. Now, with all that money invested in stocks, funds, and bonds with an average yield of 5%, an investor would receive around £60,000 a year or £5,000 monthly.

Of course, there’s a caveat. £60,000 in 46 years will likely feel like £20,000 in today’s money. However, when using the ISA, this would be entirely tax free and would nicely complement a pension.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT which UK stocks Warren Buffett might look to buy. It suggested these 5 names

| Stephen Wright

ChatGPT has some ideas about FTSE 100 stocks Warren Buffett might have been buying. But Stephen Wright thinks a closer…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 14% today! Here’s one growth stock that Elon Musk likes

| James Beard

A UK growth stock has signed another contract with SpaceX. But does this mean it deserves a place in my…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT if the FTSE 100 would hit 10,000 this year. It’s feeling bullish!

| Harvey Jones

The FTSE 100's flying and Harvey Jones is feeling bullish. His obvious next step was to ask a chatbot where…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Near 52-week lows, are these FTSE 100 stocks now unmissable bargains?

| Paul Summers

Two FTSE 100 titans just can't stop falling in value. Paul Summers looks at whether investors should see this as…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Bill Ackman just loaded up on this top stock for his FTSE 100-listed fund

| Ben McPoland

The well-known hedge fund manager has announced a massive holding in this tech stock for his FTSE 100-listed investment trust.

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

Billionaire Bill Ackman has just made a huge bet on this S&P 500 growth stock

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Bill Ackman just bought 30m shares in this well-known S&P 500 company. He believes it’s currently trading well below its…

Read more »

Investing Articles

40 and no pension? Here’s what £400 a month in a Stocks and Shares ISA could become

| Mark Hartley

It's never too late to start investing for retirement. Here's how regular contributions to a Stocks and Shares ISA could…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The BP share price jumps 8% as activist shake-up may loom — time to consider buying?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones was delighted to see the BP share price jump on news that activist investor Elliott has taken a…

Read more »