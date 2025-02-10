Bill Ackman just bought 30m shares in this well-known S&P 500 company. He believes it’s currently trading well below its true value.

Billionaire Bill Ackman has just made a huge bet on this S&P 500 growth stock

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Billionaire Bill Ackman is one of the biggest names in the investment world. So, I always keep an eye on his moves. Last week, it came to light that Ackman has recently built up a substantial position in Uber (NYSE: UBER). I’m encouraged by this purchase as I have a large position in the S&P 500 stock myself.

A big buy

On Friday (7 February), Ackman – who runs Pershing Square Capital Management and has an investment trust on the London Stock Exchange – announced on X (previously Twitter) that he started buying Uber in January and now owns 30.3m shares. That’s roughly $2.3bn worth of stock at today’s share price.

Ackman said that he believes Uber is a high-quality business. And in his view, it’s currently trading way below its true value.

He also pointed out that the company has a great leader in CEO Dara Khosrowshahi. Ackman believes Dara has done a ‘superb job’ in transforming the company into a highly profitable and cash-generative growth machine.

We believe that Uber is one of the best managed and highest quality businesses in the world. Remarkably, it can still be purchased at a massive discount to its intrinsic value.

Bill Ackman

It’s worth noting that news of the hedge fund manager’s purchase pushed the share price up significantly. On Friday, the stock ended up 6.6%.

I’m bullish on Uber

Now, I share Ackman’s view on this stock. To my mind, there’s a lot of quality here.

Uber has a really strong brand, and in many countries it has a near monopoly in rideshare. It’s certainly the first name I think of whenever I need a ride to or from the airport or somewhere else.

It also has multiple revenue streams. Today, Uber generates revenue from rideshare, food delivery, plane/train/boat tickets, digital advertising, and more.

Additionally, its financials look very strong. Just look at the growth generated by the group last year.

2023 2024 Increase Trips (m) 9,448 11,273 19% Gross bookings ($m) 137,865 162,773 18% Revenue ($m) 37,281 43,978 18% Net income ($m) 1,887 9,856 * Earnings per share ($) 0.93 4.71 * Free cash flow ($m) $3,362 6,895 105% * Percentage not meaningful

As for the valuation, I agree that it’s attractive. Currently, Uber trades at 30 times this year’s forecast earnings per share and 21 times next year’s. I see those price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios as very reasonable given the company’s market share and growth.

Is Tesla a risk?

Of course, there are risks with this stock.

One is short-term events that impact business operations. A good example here is the wildfires in California, which are likely to hit growth this quarter.

Another is regulatory intervention. Given this company’s disruptive nature, it’s often targeted by regulators.

There’s also Tesla and its robotaxis. Personally, I don’t think Tesla is going to capture the whole mobility market in the years ahead but there is some uncertainty here.

Overall though, I’m excited about Uber’s long-term potential. Given the quality, growth, and valuation, I’ve made the stock a top 10 holding in my portfolio.