Billionaire Bill Ackman has just made a huge bet on this S&P 500 growth stock

Billionaire Bill Ackman has just made a huge bet on this S&P 500 growth stock

Bill Ackman just bought 30m shares in this well-known S&P 500 company. He believes it’s currently trading well below its true value.

Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building

Image source: Getty Images

Billionaire Bill Ackman is one of the biggest names in the investment world. So, I always keep an eye on his moves. Last week, it came to light that Ackman has recently built up a substantial position in Uber (NYSE: UBER). I’m encouraged by this purchase as I have a large position in the S&P 500 stock myself.

A big buy

On Friday (7 February), Ackman – who runs Pershing Square Capital Management and has an investment trust on the London Stock Exchange – announced on X (previously Twitter) that he started buying Uber in January and now owns 30.3m shares. That’s roughly $2.3bn worth of stock at today’s share price.

Ackman said that he believes Uber is a high-quality business. And in his view, it’s currently trading way below its true value.

He also pointed out that the company has a great leader in CEO Dara Khosrowshahi. Ackman believes Dara has done a ‘superb job’ in transforming the company into a highly profitable and cash-generative growth machine.

We believe that Uber is one of the best managed and highest quality businesses in the world. Remarkably, it can still be purchased at a massive discount to its intrinsic value.
Bill Ackman

It’s worth noting that news of the hedge fund manager’s purchase pushed the share price up significantly. On Friday, the stock ended up 6.6%.

I’m bullish on Uber

Now, I share Ackman’s view on this stock. To my mind, there’s a lot of quality here.

Uber has a really strong brand, and in many countries it has a near monopoly in rideshare. It’s certainly the first name I think of whenever I need a ride to or from the airport or somewhere else.

It also has multiple revenue streams. Today, Uber generates revenue from rideshare, food delivery, plane/train/boat tickets, digital advertising, and more.

Additionally, its financials look very strong. Just look at the growth generated by the group last year.

20232024Increase
Trips (m)9,44811,27319%
Gross bookings ($m)137,865162,77318%
Revenue ($m)37,28143,97818%
Net income ($m)1,8879,856*
Earnings per share ($)0.934.71*
Free cash flow ($m)$3,3626,895105%
* Percentage not meaningful

As for the valuation, I agree that it’s attractive. Currently, Uber trades at 30 times this year’s forecast earnings per share and 21 times next year’s. I see those price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios as very reasonable given the company’s market share and growth.

Is Tesla a risk?

Of course, there are risks with this stock.

One is short-term events that impact business operations. A good example here is the wildfires in California, which are likely to hit growth this quarter.

Another is regulatory intervention. Given this company’s disruptive nature, it’s often targeted by regulators.

There’s also Tesla and its robotaxis. Personally, I don’t think Tesla is going to capture the whole mobility market in the years ahead but there is some uncertainty here.

Overall though, I’m excited about Uber’s long-term potential. Given the quality, growth, and valuation, I’ve made the stock a top 10 holding in my portfolio.

