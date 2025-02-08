Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £20,000 in savings? Here’s how investors can aim for a £4,000 monthly second income

£20,000 in savings? Here’s how investors can aim for a £4,000 monthly second income

Millions of investors use the Stocks and Shares ISA as a vehicle to build wealth and generate a second income. Dr James Fox details a potentially winning strategy.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is a freelance investment writer for the Fool UK. He also contributes to business and economics publications, having previously worked as a staff writer and editor. James has a PhD in development studies and has contributed to academic work on global supply chains. He also manages his own investment portfolio.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Turning £20,000 into a second income through investing is easier than many think. With the right approach, these savings can grow over time and eventually deliver a potentially life-changing passive income. Dividend stocks, index funds, and growth-oriented investments offer simple ways to build wealth, while reinvesting earnings helps accelerate progress.

New investors must remember that market ups and downs are normal, but a long-term mindset makes all the difference. Even small gains can add up, providing extra financial security. Investing isn’t just for the wealthy — it’s a powerful tool for anyone looking to boost their income.

There’s never a better time to get started

Time’s one of the critical components of investing. The longer money stays invested, the greater the potential for compounding returns. Compounding’s why reinvesting dividends and allowing profits to grow can turn modest amounts into substantial wealth over time. Starting early and staying invested is key. In fact, time in the market matters more than trying to time the market.

Seeing’s believing

£20,000 would be an amazing starting point for any new investor. However, if an investor wants this to grow into something substantial, they should consider making a monthly contribution from their salary. These things really do add up over time.

So let’s crunch the numbers. Starting with £20,000 and adding £250 a month, an average annual return of 10% over 30 years could grow the investment to an impressive £961,000. And with £961,000, I’d be able to generate around £48k annually — or £4,000 monthly — if I invested my pot in dividend-paying shares with an average yield of 5%.

Created at: thecalculatorsite.com

Where to consider investing

Many social media influencers will recommend investing in global index trackers to obtain maximum diversification while growing wealth. I can’t disagree that these vehicles are excellent for diversification and the long-run performance is strong, beating savings accounts by some distance.

However, investors may also want to consider a more growth-oriented approach through Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE:SMT). This FTSE 100 stock’s delivered impressive long-term performance, with a 10-year total return of 365.1% compared to the Global AIC sector’s 236.6%. 

The trust focuses on high-growth technology and tech-affiliated stocks, with top holdings including SpaceX (7.5%), Amazon (6.3%), and Meta Platforms (4.6%). Despite its strong track record, investors should be aware of potential risks such as economic slowdowns and trade tariffs, which could disproportionately affect the tech sector. 

Nonetheless, the trust’s diversified approach, with 95 different holdings, helps mitigate some of these risks. Currently trading at a discount to its net asset value, Scottish Mortgage offers investors exposure to both public and private companies in the fast-growing technology sector.

This stock could help multiply wealth and help investors actualise their second income goals faster.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. James Fox has positions in Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon and Meta Platforms. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Here’s why I’m buying FTSE 100 shares not S&P 500 stocks

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane has bought S&P 500 shares and may do so again. But for now, he's more focused on this…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Will Tesla stock keep going downhill?

| Christopher Ruane

Tesla stock's crashed by over a fifth in a matter of weeks. Our writer explains why he still sees it…

Read more »

Thin line graph
Investing Articles

This US growth stock crashed 99%… then soared 6,398%!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer considers what on earth's driven one large US growth stock down 99% and then up almost 6,400% in…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

3 brilliant pieces of investing wisdom from Warren Buffett

| Christopher Ruane

Warren Buffett's made many billions of dollars by investing in well-known blue-chip shares. Here are three pieces of his investing…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

With just £5 a week to spare, here’s how someone could start investing – and aim big!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains how a stock market beginner could start investing by buying blue-chip shares for less than a pound…

Read more »

The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London
Dividend Shares

2 retirement shares that long-term investors should consider for steady income

| Ken Hall

Ken Hall takes a look at two big-name retirement shares in the FTSE 100 with market-leading positions and track records…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

With a 10.1% yield, should I buy this FTSE 250 income stock?

| James Beard

Our writer looks at an income stock that’s kept its dividend unchanged for five years. But is it high enough…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 23% in a month, can this FTSE 100 stock continue to soar?

| Stephen Wright

Airtel Africa's recently been the FTSE 100’s top-performing stock. With huge opportunities for growth ahead, is it set to continue?

Read more »