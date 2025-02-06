Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » With major new agreements now signed, does BAE Systems’ share price look an unmissable bargain to me at £12.08?

With major new agreements now signed, does BAE Systems’ share price look an unmissable bargain to me at £12.08?

I think BAE Systems’ share price is down on the false assumption that the global security threat will fall in the coming years. So is the stock a bargain?

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

BAE Systems’ (LSE: BA) share price is down 15% from its 12 November one-year traded high of £14.15.

I think this drop partly reflects investors taking profits after a 101% rise in price from the day Russia invaded Ukraine.

In my view, the other part assumes a decline in the global security threat during Donald Trump’s second presidential term.

Looking ahead, most of the profit-taking now appears to be in the price. And the assumption that the world is set to become significantly more peaceful looks wrong to me.

A more peaceful world?

The Israel-Hamas ceasefire does not necessarily mean Iran will let Israeli attacks against its proxies go unanswered for long. And the removal of Syria’s longstanding leader may bring about another regional and global threat from Islamic extremism.

Trump promised to bring an end to the Russia-Ukraine War in 24 hours, but it is still rumbling on. Even if a ceasefire is reached there, the US and its NATO partners remain on heightened security alert.

In his first presidency, Trump told European NATO countries they must spend 2%+ of their gross domestic product on defence. It is estimated that €1.8trn (£1.5trn) is required to compensate for 30 years of underinvestment to reach that level.

Much as we may hate war, BAE Systems should benefit from this spending as the largest defence contractor in Europe and the seventh largest in the world.

That said, Trump has since told European officials he wants this to rise to 5%, according to a December Financial Times report.

So do the shares look a bargain?

Given this backdrop, I am amazed to see BAE Systems is currently trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 19.6. This is bottom of its group of competitors, which average a P/E of 32.1.

These peers comprise Rolls-Royce at 21.8, L3Harris Technologies at 26.4, RTX at 36 and TransDigm at 44. So BAE Systems looks a huge bargain on this measure.

The same is true of its price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of only 1.5. This is again bottom of this group of peers, with a 4.1 P/S average.

I ran a discounted cash flow valuation to see what this all means for the share price. Using other analysts’ figures and my own, this shows BAE Systems’ shares are 29% undervalued at their present £12.08 price.

Of course, market fluctuations may push them lower or higher than this. But it reiterates to me how much of a bargain they now look.

Does the core business support this view?

Earnings growth ultimately powers a firm’s share price (and dividend) over time. A risk to this for BAE Systems is a global reduction in defence spending. Another is any major fault in one of its key products that could be costly to fix.

However, analysts forecast that its earnings will grow each year by 8.3% to the end of 2027.

In this context, 13 December saw it announce a new joint venture with Italy’s Leonardo and Japan’s JAIEC to deliver next-generation combat aircraft.

And on 27 January it was awarded a £285m contract to upgrade the Ministry of Defence’s Royal Navy combat systems.

Given all this, BAE Systems’ shares look an unmissable bargain to me, and I will be adding to my holding very soon.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in BAE Systems. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

£10k in savings? Here’s how an investor could aim for a monthly second income of £1,200

| Mark Hartley

Mark David Hartley considers how investors could build towards an early retirement plan with a second income from a portfolio…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 cheap shares to consider buying in a £20k ISA for income of £1,000 a year

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones loves buying cheap shares and says these two FTSE 100 stocks look tempting today, especially as they offer…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Is it worth me buying Lloyds shares for 61p after a 49% rise?

| Simon Watkins

Lloyds shares have risen significantly from their one-year traded low seen last February, which could mean no value is left…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I think this FTSE 100 fashion stock could skyrocket in 2025

| Mark Hartley

JD Sports has had a disastrous few months of losses but 2025 looks primed to be the year for this…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Down 13%, this FTSE gem delivers a 9.4% yield and looks 57% undervalued to me!

| Simon Watkins

This is one of very few FTSE 100 stocks with a combination of a 9%+ yield, forecast earnings growth of…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

At £26.46 Shell’s share price is down 10% from its 12-month traded high, so should I buy more now?

| Simon Watkins

Shell is looking to close the longstanding valuation gap between its share price and its peers by aggressively targeting more…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’ve got a queasy feeling about the Diageo share price

| Harvey Jones

The Diageo share price has been hit by one piece of bad news after another, and Harvey Jones is finding…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock could jump 23% in 2025

| Stephen Wright

Dowlais shares are trading at 69.45p, despite a takeover offer worth 85.2p. So should investors rush to buy the FTSE…

Read more »