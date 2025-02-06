Member Login
Is it worth me buying Lloyds shares for 61p after a 49% rise?

Lloyds shares have risen significantly from their one-year traded low seen last February, which could mean no value is left in them. I took a closer look.

Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
With Lloyds (LSE: LLOY) shares having risen, I wanted to find out whether there is any value left in them. And the first part of my price evaluation was to compare Lloyds’ key valuations with its peers.

The ‘Big Four’ UK bank trades at 8.3 on the price-to-earnings ratio bang in line with the 8.3 average of its competitors, but higher than three of them. These comprise NatWest at 7.7, Standard Chartered at 7.9, HSBC at 8, and Barclays skewing the number at 9.8. 

So, Lloyds looks slightly overvalued on this basis.

It appears fairly valued on the 0.8 price-to-book ratio – the same as its competitors’ average.

And it seems slightly undervalued on a price-to-sales ratio of 2, against a peer average of 2.3.

Now for an assessment accounting for future cash flow forecasts. This is the acid test in my experience as a former investment banker and private investor for 35 years.

A discounted cash flow analysis shows Lloyds shares are still 53% undervalued. This is despite their sizeable price rise from their 13 February 12-month traded low of 41p.

Therefore, a fair value is technically £1.30, although they may go higher, or never reach that level.

Does the business support a bullish view?

I think a principal risk for Lloyds is declining UK interest rates if inflation continues to fall. This could dent its net interest income (NII), which is the difference between interest received on loans and paid on deposits.

Indeed, over the first nine months of 2024, underlying NII fell 8% year on year to £9.6bn. Underlying profit declined 12% to £5.4bn.

Q3 2024 was a little better, with underlying NII falling 6% and underlying profit dropping 8%.

That said, Lloyds showed a statutory profit before tax of £1.823bn. This outstripped market expectations of £1.6bn, although it was 2% lower than Q3 2023.

Will I buy?

It is crucial in stock picking to appreciate where one is in the investment cycle, in my experience.

Basically, the younger an investor is, the more time a chosen share has to recover from any pricing shocks. Consequently, younger investors can afford to take greater risks on a stock than older ones.

I am aged over 50 now, which means two things for me. First, I have reduced my risk tolerance for new stocks and I have sold stocks that were at the higher end of the risk curve.

Second, I am focused on shares that generate a high dividend income. This should allow me to continue to reduce my weekly working commitments.

Lloyds shares are still priced under £1, which means every penny represents 1.6% of the stock’s entire value. This is way too high a pricing volatility risk for me to accept.

And on the dividend income front, the stock only pays 4.5%. This is way off the 7%+ annual return I demand from my high-yield picks.

Consequently, it is not worth me buying Lloyds shares right now.

That said, if I were younger I would consider them, based on their undervaluation and forecast rising dividends.

In this latter regard, analysts forecast Lloyds’ dividends will increase to 3.29p in 2025, 3.8p in 2026, and 4.76p in 2027. This would give respective yields on the current share price of 5.3%, 6.2%, and 7.7%.

