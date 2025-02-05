Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here are the latest growth forecasts for Greggs shares to 2026!

Here are the latest growth forecasts for Greggs shares to 2026!

Greggs shares have tanked at the beginning of 2025! Does this represent an attractive dip buying opportunity for growth investors?

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Supported by rapid expansion, profits at Greggs (LSE:GRG) have rocketed over the past decade, which in turn has driven its shares through the roof.

At £21.20 per share, Greggs’ shares are 154% more expensive than they were 10 years ago.

But is the FTSE 250 baker still one of the best growth shares to consider buying today?

Growth forecasts

From a short-term perspective, perhaps not. Analysts expect annual profits growth to halve this year before picking up to improved single-digit percentages in 2026:

YearEarnings per shareEarnings growthPrice-to-earnings (P/E) ratio
2024134.74p8%15.9 times
2025139.49p4%15.3 times
2026150.96p8%14.2 times

There are plenty of other mid-cap UK shares tipped to provide better earnings growth over the next two years.

The predicted growth drop for 2025 isn’t that surprising given recent trading. Brokers have been downgrading forecasts following news on 9 January that revenues rose ‘just’ 7.7% in the final quarter.

This was down from 10.6% in quarter three, and 13.8% in the first half.

Like-for-like sales, meanwhile, slowed to a crawl in quarter four. They rose just 2.5%, down sharply from 5% in the prior three months.

Fears growing

Trading clearly hasn’t been catastrophic, though. Last year, sales moved through the £2bn landmark for the first time, with revenues growing even as the cost-of-living crisis dragged on. This isn’t the first time Greggs has delivered growth despite tough economic conditions.

Yet it’s also possible to understand why the market’s been underwhelmed by recent numbers. The company’s focus on low-cost food retail means such resilience is already baked (no pun intended) into investors’ expectations.

Instead, Greggs’ recent sales numbers have ignited concerns over whether the firm’s growth strategies — like greater evening trading, menu refreshments, and more Click and Collect — could be running out of steam.

What next?

Given the tough economic outlook, I wouldn’t be surprised if Greggs sales disappoint a bit longer, putting fresh stress on its share price.

But my view is that the baker’s growth outlook remains robust over the longer term. It’s why I’ve taken advantage of recent price weakness to buy more of its shares for my own portfolio.

New store openings have been the bedrock of Greggs’ soaring earnings in recent years. And encouragingly, it sees further scope for more significant expansion.

The firm’s added around 1,000 stores to its nationwide network since the mid-2010s. It plans to cut the ribbon on another 800, taking the total to 3,500. What’s more, the baker plans to ramp up store openings in lucrative travel destinations such as airports and rail stations.

Further expansion will be supported by investment in new distribution and manufacturing sites. Last year, it announced new facilities in Derby and Kettering, scheduled to open in 2026 and 2027, respectively. There is execution risk here, but Greggs’ strong record on this front should help soothe investors’ fears.

I’m also confident that Greggs’ enhanced delivery and digital services and longer store opening hours will help light a fire under long-term earnings growth.

As a result, I still think Greggs remains a top growth share for investors to consider buying, despite the company’s current troubles.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Greggs Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Greggs Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Dividend Shares

Want a £1,000 passive income? 2 stocks to consider buying with a £20k lump sum

| Ken Hall

Ken Hall evaluates two FTSE 100 dividend shares with high yields that investors should consider when building a passive income.

Read more »

Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Vodafone shares 5 years ago is now worth…

| Paul Summers

It may be one of the UK's biggest companies but Vodafone shares have been on a downward trajectory for many…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

2 S&P 500 stocks using AI to fuel explosive growth

| Ben McPoland

The S&P 500 is packed with companies harnessing artificial intelligence in powerful and innovative ways. Our writer considers two of…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 68%! Here’s 1 FTSE 100 high-flyer with an eye on the future

| John Fieldsend

The FTSE 100 isn't renowned for its growth stocks, but following a 68% climb, this might be one for investors…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s what £1,000 invested in the FTSE 250 a year ago would have earned

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer considers what would have happened if an investor had put £1,000 into a FTSE 250 tracker a year…

Read more »

Investing Articles

With Q3 revenue up 5%, why does the Vodafone share price keep falling?

| James Beard

Despite reporting a rise in sales, the Vodafone share price fell 7%. Our writer looks at the reasons why the…

Read more »

A GlaxoSmithKline scientist uses a microscope
Investing Articles

The GSK share price jumps 6% on positive FY 2024 results. Is it a stock to consider now?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley weighs up the growing potential in GSK as its share price makes rare gains following a promising set…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Here’s how £320 could put a stock market beginner on the path to riches this February

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how someone with a few hundred pounds and no stock market experience could start building a portfolio…

Read more »