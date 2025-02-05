Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 high-yield dividend stocks to consider for a possible £1,350 passive income this year!

2 high-yield dividend stocks to consider for a possible £1,350 passive income this year!

Considering a lump sum in these UK dividend stocks could unlock an enormous second income in 2025 and beyond, reckons Royston Wild.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Dividends from UK stocks are never, ever guaranteed. So putting all an investor’s eggs in a single basket can decimate passive income when disaster strikes.

As we saw during Covid-19, even companies with rock-solid business models and strong balance sheets can cut, cancel, or postpone dividends at a moment’s notice.

Share pickers can reduce this threat by having exposure to a diversified selection of dividend-paying shares. An investor who has a large wad of cash can spread that across multiple shares instead of parking it all in a single choice.

Diversification doesn’t mean investors need to settle for sub-par returns either. Indeed, if current broker forecasts prove accurate, a £15k lump sum invested equally on these two shares would provide £1,350 in dividends in 2025 alone.

There’s good reason to believe these stocks are worthy of further research as they could provide an excellent long-term passive income too.

Phoenix Group

Dividend yield: 10.4%

Today, Phoenix Group‘s (LSE:PHNX) the only FTSE 100 share with a double-digit dividend yield. But unlike many ultra-high-yielding shares, I think predicted dividends here look pretty secure.

You see, as a major life insurance provider and asset manager, it collects vast amounts of cash via policy premiums and management fees that it can distributes by way of dividends.

It generated £950m of cash in the first six months of 2024 and is on course to achieve cash generation of £4.4bn in the three years to 2026. With a Solvency II capital ratio of 168%, it has a good buffer to at least meet this year’s predicted dividends should earnings come in on the low side.

There’s a danger Phoenix’s share price could fall if interest rates remain at current levels, hitting overall shareholder returns. But rising long-term demand for financial planning services — combined with its cash-rich balance sheet — still makes it worth close attention among patient investors, in my book.

The Footsie firm’s heavyweight brands SunLife and Standard Life give it added strength to capitalise on this rapidly growing market too.

Risk reducer

Dividend yield: 7.6%

A lump sum investment in the iShares World Equity High Income UCITS ETF (LSE:WINC) is an effective way that investors can diversify their portfolios while still only directly holding only one or two shares.

As an exchange-traded fund (ETF), it’s designed to hold a basket of different assets and thus spread risk. In this case, the fund — which was created in March 2024 — focuses on 276 dividend-paying stocks from across the globe.

What’s more, these equities span a multitude of sectors including information technology, financial services, healthcare, telecoms and consumer goods.

On the downside, a chunky 71% of the fund is invested in US companies. As a consequence, it may be more vulnerable to a regional downturn than a more globally diversified fund.

Yet on the other hand, its large portfolio of US shares also provides enormous opportunities, like the growing digital economy (through the likes of Nvidia) and rising global healthcare spending (tapped through Novartis shares).

Its 7%-plus dividend yield’s one of the largest among all UK-listed ETFs. I think it could prove to be a brilliant buy to consider for long-term passive income.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

This AIM stock’s delivered 1,463% growth over 5 years! What’s next?

| Dr. James Fox

The AIM index is a great place to find the next big winner. This utility stock’s already delivered for shareholders,…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 flying FTSE 250 shares to consider buying in February!

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 100 shares are rising sharply at the beginning of 2025. And Royston Wild believes they could have much…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£20,000 invested in growth stock Palantir at the start of 2023 is now worth…

| Ben McPoland

This skyrocketing artificial intelligence growth stock has made investors an incredible amount of money over the past two years!

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

£20,000 invested in Barclays shares a year ago is now worth…

| Alan Oscroft

An ISA allowance invested in Barclays shares a year ago could be showing cracking results today. But it's the long…

Read more »

Investing Articles

A Fevertree director just bought £250k worth of shares! Should I buy this UK stock?

| Stephen Wright

Could selling shares at £6.93 before buying them back at £7.78 could be a brilliant move for a UK company…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 250 dividend stocks to consider for passive income in 2025

| Mark Hartley

Our writer considers the value proposition of three British dividend stocks that could help investors earn income this year and…

Read more »

A retired couple review their investing portfolio
Investing Articles

How much would I need in an ISA for a £2k monthly passive income?

| Royston Wild

Cash ISA, Lifetime ISA, or Stocks and Shares ISA? Royston Wild explains the potential impact of these products on one's…

Read more »

Investing Articles

1 under-the-radar value stock down 76% to consider for an ISA

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland highlights a small UK value stock that sports a bargain-basement valuation and growing dividend, making it worthy of…

Read more »