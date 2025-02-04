Member Login
How much should an investor considering putting in the stock market to return £250 a week?

How much should an investor considering putting in the stock market to return £250 a week?

Mark Hartley looks at the various metrics investors typically use to calculate how much income they could earn on the stock market.

Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy.
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investors often try calculating their passive income potential when investing in the stock market. This is a key part of formulating an income-based strategy, as the outcome relies on meeting certain criteria. Notably, it’s important to know how much to invest when aiming to achieve a specific return

For example, an investor wants to earn an extra £250 a week to supplement their current income. That equates to a return of approximately £1,000 a month (or £12,000 a year). How much would they need to invest to return £12,000 of income per year?

Formulating a strategy

An investment provides returns through both capital appreciation and dividends. Income investors typically prefer dividends due to the regular payments they deliver.

The best dividend stocks for passive income are those with a long track record of growth. This reduces the risk of a dividend cut in the near future.

A high yield is also important — but not so high that it’s unsustainable. Risk tolerance and diversification are also key criteria to consider. A less-diversified portfolio may provide higher returns at the risk of greater losses.

For example, diversifying into volatile US tech stocks can be risky. However, the opportunity for growth is good. Alternatively, low-volatility consumer goods or healthcare stocks are less risky but slow-growing.

How much to invest

Imagine a portfolio with a 7% average yield and 3% annualised growth. With £120,000 invested, that could return approximately £12k per year.

That amount could be reached by investing £200 a month for 20 years. It would require reinvesting the dividends to compound the returns so the investment grows exponentially.

By upping the monthly contribution to £300, the time could be reduced to 15 years. And an investor with already £20,000 in savings could further reduce it to only 11 years. Of course none of those returns are guaranteed.

What kind of stock meets those criteria?

Ideally, the portfolio should have 10 to 20 stocks with yields between 5% and 9%. They should span a range of different industries and geographical regions.

One example I think is worth considering is the FTSE 250 stock Investec (LSE: INVP). The international wealth management group is one of the largest companies on the index, with a market cap of £4.66bn. Larger-cap stocks tend to be less volatile.

It maintains a fairly stable yield between 5% and 7%, which is higher than average. Although it has made two cuts in the past 20 years, dividends have grown at a rate of 6.9%.

Investec dividend history
Screenshot from DividendData.co.uk

As an investment firm, Investec is at higher risk from macroeconomic factors that lead to market volatility. These include interest rate changes, geopolitical conflicts and supply and demand issues. Profits may also suffer if a company it invests in defaults on its debt or falls into administration.

So far, it appears to have made good investment decisions. Analysts on average expect a 12-month price of 653p, 31% higher than today.

Investec stock market chart
Created on TradingView.com

The share price has increased at an annualised rate of 7.3% over the past decade. That makes it an attractive addition to an income portfolio, as dividend stocks typically have lower price growth. 

It also has good ratios, with a price of only 6.7 times earnings and a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 0.87. 

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Mark Hartley has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

