My top US growth stock for 2025 is already up 18% this year

This under-the-radar US growth stock is flying in 2025. And Edward Sheldon believes it’s worth considering for a portfolio today.

Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Late last year, The Motley Fool writers such as myself were asked to choose our top US stock to consider buying for 2025. I went with an under-the-radar growth stock – Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW).

Now, the year is still in its infancy, of course. But so far, this stock is doing well. In January, it rose 18%. That compares to a gain of 3% for the S&P 500 index.

An introduction to Snowflake

Snowflake specialises in data storage and analytics solutions. So, it’s having a lot of success at present on the back of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom.

If a company is interested in applying AI to its own data, the first step is to get that data structured properly. And that’s exactly what Snowflake can help firms do.

New AI products

But it offers much more than this. It also offers its own solutions such as ‘Cortex AI’. This allows customers to build generative AI applications using fully managed large language models (LLMs).

Via Cortex AI, customers can access high-powered models from Anthropic. It’s one of the leaders in the generative AI space with its ‘Claude’ models (which are similar to ChatGPT).

DeepSeek integration

It’s worth noting that in January, Snowflake made the move to offer DeepSeek (the new Chinese generative AI app) on its AI model marketplace. This pushed its share price up significantly.

Snowflake said that it weighed the potential risks of hosting Chinese AI technology before ultimately deciding to offer it to customers. “We decided that as long as we are clear to customers, we see no issues supporting it,” said Christian Kleinerman, executive vice-president of product.

I remain bullish

Looking ahead, I remain optimistic about this tech stock. I believe it’s worth considering for a portfolio today.

And I’m not the only one who’s bullish here. Recently, Wedbush technology analyst Dan Ives – who has an Outperform rating on the stock – lifted his price target to $210. That’s roughly 16% above the current share price. Ives believes the company’s momentum will continue in 2025 as more businesses look for secure, cloud-based data platforms and experiment with AI.

We believe Snowflake represents a strong 2nd derivative player in the Al revolution that is well-positioned to capitalise on elevated demand for Al use cases especially as more enterprises move more workloads to the cloud over the next 12-18 months in order to power Al tools and products.
Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives

A high-risk, high-reward play

OK, at first glance, this stock looks really expensive. Currently, the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is 188. But there’s a reason for this — the company is just turning profitable now. So, it needs some time to grow into its P/E ratio.

Nevertheless, the high valuation does add risk. If growth slows or is lower than expected (revenue growth of 23% is expected this financial year), the stock could be volatile. And it may not grow sufficiently into that P/E ratio.

Taking a long-term view, however, I remain upbeat. I continue to believe this is a top US stock to consider for 2025 and beyond.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Snowflake. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Snowflake. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

