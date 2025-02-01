Member Login
£20,000 invested in this dividend stock could generate a passive income of…

With a dividend yield of 6.8%, Muhammad Cheema takes a look at how much passive income Aviva shares can generate over a year.

Muhammad Cheema
As an investor of stocks and shares for a number of years, I like to focus my strategy on generating growth and income. I enjoy researching different companies and passing on my knowledge and insight through my articles with the Motley Fool. Previously, I studied Accounting and Finance at LSE, which enhanced my expertise in this area. Away from writing, I enjoy reading about philosophy, learning about different businesses, and exercising.
Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

For those looking to invest in dividend stocks, Aviva (LSE:AV) shares might be one of the best in the FTSE 100. Its dividend yield of 6.8% puts it among the highest-yielding stocks in the index. So let’s see how much annual passive income an investor could make if they put £20,000 into its shares.

So how much?

Aviva shares are currently trading at £5.07. Therefore, with £20,000, an investor could buy 3,947 of its shares. Now in the last year, the company’s paid out dividends of 34.2p per share. If we assume the dividend won’t grow or be cut in the future, then an investor could make £1,349.87 annually by buying its shares. That’s not too bad at all.

I understand that having £20,000 to hand isn’t possible for a lot of people, and they would also want to keep their portfolio diversified and balanced. But it’s still interesting to see, especially as you could start with a smaller amount and build it over time.

Moreover, investors should keep in mind that dividends aren’t guaranteed. However, I believe my figures above are actually an understatement of how much passive income could be made.

Aviva’s steadily been growing its dividend from 2021. Back then, it paid out 21p per share. Therefore, the firm’s dividend’s grown an incredible 63% over the last four years. It might not necessarily grow at this rate over the next few years, but its track record suggests dividend growth’s likely.

Sound financials

In order to assess whether a company’s in a good position to maintain and grow its pay-out, it’s important that investors assess its profitability and balance sheet. In the case of Aviva, it’s showing great evidence of achieving this.

For example, in its last quarterly results, earnings grew 59%. Furthermore, the firm has a sound balance sheet, with cash of almost £17bn and debt of only £6.3bn. Therefore, it should be in a safe position to increase its dividend pay-out over time.

There are risks to holding its shares. As a financial services firm, it’s heavily exposed to the fortunes of the UK economy. There are concerns that businesses will cut jobs and raise prices to offset measures in the recent Budget. This could hinder economic growth. In turn, this could hurt Aviva.

The risk of waiting too long

I’d also like to touch on one more point. There’s a risk of waiting too long in buying dividend stocks. Aviva shares have done well over the last month, rising 8.8%. While this is good news for current shareholders, those interested in its dividend now have to pay 8.8% more to obtain it.

While it’s no guarantee the share price will continue rising from here, I believe there are catalysts for it to do so. Even though the economy may pose some problems, the ageing UK population could benefit Aviva. This is because elderly people are more likely to make use of the kind of products the company offers, such as retirement and wealth services.

Therefore, investors may want to consider buying some of the company’s shares. This is especially the case if they like its dividend and also see the share price rising.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Muhammad Cheema has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

