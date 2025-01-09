Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Time for me to increase my holding in this 11.1%-yielding FTSE 250 gem to target £45,811 in annual passive income?

This FTSE 250 firm offers one of the highest yields in any major FTSE index, which could one day generate enormous passive income if I invest wisely.

Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I first bought shares in FTSE 250 investment manager abrdn (LSE: ABDN) after it was demoted from the FTSE 100 in 2023.

This may appear an odd choice to many, but I did it for three reasons that I still think hold good.

The price drop didn’t reflect fundamentals

The first was that the resultant price drop had nothing to do with the firm’s fundamental quality. This meant to me that a potentially huge value gap immediately opened in the stock.

Specifically, FTSE 100-tracker funds had no choice but to sell the shares when they fell out of the leading index. The same applied to funds only allowed to invest in FTSE 100 shares.

Company reorganisation in progress

Despite the company already being fundamentally very solid in my view, it embarked on a reorganisation. The aim of this was to cut costs, improve its offering to clients, and boost profitability.

A risk for my investment is if this reorganisation fails for some reason. However, it appears to be going well so far, with H1 results showing an IFRS post-tax profit of £171m. In the same period in 2023, it recorded a £145m loss.

Also positive was a 13% year-on-year reduction in operating costs over the same period – to £372m.

Its 24 October Q3 trading update showed assets under management increase 2% year on year – to £507bn.

Huge passive income potential

I am considering buying another £5,000 block of abrdn shares, bringing the total up to £15,000. The previous two blocks were bought around the same share price as now, when the dividend paid was also 14.6p. This currently yields a stunning 11.1% based on its present £1.32 share price.

In fact, abrdn’s dividend has been the same since 2020. And analysts forecast it will stay the same this year and next.

So, £15,000 invested in abrdn would make me £1,665 in annual ‘passive income’ (this is income made with minimal effort) from now. If the yield averages the current 11.1% over 10 years (which is not guaranteed) this would rise to £16,650 and over 30 years to £49,950.

How do I supercharge those returns?

These returns are a lot more than I could make in my standard UK savings accounts.

However, if I used the dividends paid to buy more abrdn shares (‘dividend compounding’) then they could be much greater.

In abrdn’s case, doing this would make me £30,284 over 10 years, not £16,650, if the yield averaged the same. On the same basis, this would increase to £397,709, rather than£49,950!

By that point – and adding in the initial £15,000 investment – my abrdn holding would be worth £412,709.

If the 11.1% yield was still in play, this would generate me £45,811 a year in passive income.

Assuming inflation over the period, the buying power of that money would have been diminished somewhat by then. However, I should have a much more comfortable retirement than I would if I relied on the State Pension.

Consequently, I will be buying the additional abrdn shares very soon.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in Abrdn Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

