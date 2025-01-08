Member Login
Just released: the 3 best growth-focused stocks to consider buying in January [PREMIUM PICKS]

Highlighting some of our past recommendations we think are of particular interest today, due to a combination of business performance and potentially attractive share valuation.

Mark Rogers
Mark Rogers
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

Premium content from Motley Fool Share Advisor UK

Our monthly Fire Best Buys Now are designed to highlight our team’s three favourite, most timely Buys from our growing list of growth-focused Fire recommendations, to help Fools build out their portfolios.

“Best Buys Now” Pick #1:

Haleon (LSE:HLN)

  • Since being spun off from GSK, Haleon has performed about as well as anyone could have hoped.
  • The consumer health group has been growing sales at a steady clip thanks to full control over R&D and marketing budgets, reducing leverage thanks to increased cash flow, and conducting M&A to rid itself of lower growth brands and bulk up in attractive areas.
  • If Haleon can continue growing sales from its ‘Power Brands’ like Sensodyne, Advil, and Theraflu at 5%+ rates then achieving the medium-term target of consistent 4%-6% organic growth is very achievable. Pair that with ongoing margin improvements and reduction in interest payments and you have a recipe for a group that’ll have plenty of cash to either spend on M&A or return to shareholders through its dividend and share repurchase programmes.
  • Those financial considerations and the defensive nature of the consumer health market means we think Haleon is worth considering in January at its current valuation of circa 20 times forward earnings.

“Best Buys Now” Pick #2:

Redacted

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

The Motley Fool UK has recommended Haleon.

