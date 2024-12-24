Member Login
Are these areas of the stock market in a bubble as we approach 2025?

Certain areas of the stock market have felt a little frothy in recent weeks. And Edward Sheldon believes that investors need to be careful.

Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
In 25 years of investing in the stock market, I’ve seen my fair share of ‘bubbles’. From dotcom internet companies to crypto miners, I’ve seen a lot of stocks surge to unsustainable valuations (and then come crashing down).

Looking at the market today, I reckon there are bubbles brewing in certain areas. Here are some stocks I believe investors need to be careful with.

Quantum computing stocks

Over the last month or so, many small quantum computing stocks have shot up spectacularly. Believe it or not, some are up more than 1,000% in a month.

I get why there’s a high level of excitement here. Quantum computing is an incredibly exciting technology and right now, Big Tech companies like Amazon and Alphabet are getting involved.

Yet currently, some valuations are insanely high. Quantum Computing stock, for example, has a price-to-sales ratio of around 5,500 (a ratio of 20 is usually considered high!)

Now, there’s no doubt that quantum computing (the technology, not the stock) has a lot of potential. However, I think shares in this area of the market have moved too far, too fast.

I’ve seen this movie before (many times) and it always ends in tears.

The last couple of weeks… it felt a little bubbleish
Rick Rieder, Global Chief Investment Officer of Fixed Income at BlackRock

Unprofitable tech stocks

Quantum computing isn’t the only area of technology that looks bubbly to me though. To my mind, a lot of unprofitable tech companies are approaching bubble territory.

An example here is SoundHound AI, which offers voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Over the last month, this stock has surged about 250%. As a result, it now trades on a price-to-sales ratio of about 120. This company has some interesting technology, but at that multiple, I think it’s a risky investment.

I’ll point out that I’m very bullish on the AI theme. Currently, my portfolio is loaded with AI stocks.

However, I’m focused on profitable AI companies such as Amazon, Alphabet, Apple, and Nvidia. One thing I’ve learnt over the years is that it’s much safer to stick with profitable companies when investing in themes.

Tesla

Finally, I’m going to say that, after a huge share price spike since the US election, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is now approaching bubble territory. At current levels, the stock has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of about 170 and that looks way too high to me.

Back in April, Tesla was trading near $140. Today, however, it’s at $420 (and it was at $480 in mid-December).

Is that 200% rise justified?

Sure, CEO Elon Musk is in a powerful position because he’s pals with Donald Trump. And the company has a lot of potential on the autonomous driving side of things.

But Tesla’s electric vehicle (EV) business isn’t looking great now. According to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA), for the first 11 months of 2024, Tesla recorded a 15% year-on-year decrease in registrations.

Meanwhile, it could be a while before we actually see Tesla’s driverless cars on the road. Recently, a lot of drivers have been highlighting problems with the company’s self-driving technology.

Now, obviously, this is an exciting company and it could turn out to be a good long-term investment. But for me, Tesla stock has risen too far, too soon, so I won’t be touching it.

Ed Sheldon has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

