Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » An investor could start investing with just £5 a day. Here’s how

An investor could start investing with just £5 a day. Here’s how

Christopher Ruane explains how an investor could start investing in the stock market with limited funds, by following some simple steps.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
UK money in a Jar on a background

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A fiver a day might not buy much. But it can lay the foundation for a share portfolio that can be built over the long term to try and accumulate wealth from a standing start. That’s right – even with just £5 a day, it is possible to start investing in blue-chip shares with proven and profitable businesses.

Why £5 a day is enough

£5 a day adds up to over £1,800 a year. Some shares sell for pennies. A lot of blue-chip shares trade for just a few pounds apiece, if that.

Some trading accounts target investors with big money to splash around. But not all do and there is a host of options available for those who want to start (and continue) investing on a more modest scale.

So an investor can look at different share-dealing accounts and Stocks and Shares ISAs and then make a choice about what might best suit their own financial circumstances and objectives.

Learning as you go

Even after decades of investing, billionaires like Warren Buffett admit to still making mistakes in the market.

So it is to be expected that, when someone starts investing, they may make some mistakes along the way.

That said, I think it makes sense to try and avoid some basic errors. So, before investing, I think the smart approach is to learn more about how the stock market works, including concepts such as valuation. Buying a good share at a bad price can end up as disappointing as buying a bad share.         

Setting an investment strategy

Investing should not be like throwing mud at a wall to see what sticks.

Rather, successful investors like Buffett tend to keep to areas they understand, have a specific objective when putting their money in the market, and buy shares only when they think there is an attractive investment case at the current price.

In my own portfolio, I mix shares I think have a high chance of business growth with dividend shares I hope can help me build up passive income streams.

One share to consider

One share I think has both growth income and growth prospects that investors should consider — as part of a diversified portfolio — is Diageo (LSE: DGE).

The company is the force behind Guinness and spirits such as the Johnnie Walker range of whiskies. Owning unique premium brands can be a very profitable business. Indeed, Diageo’s multibillion pounds annual profits have enabled it to raise its dividend annually for over three decades.

One risk I see is sales suffering from poor forecasting. Current shortages of Guinness in some British pubs concern me, as getting the right amount of the black stuff out to pubs ought to be a piece of pie for Diageo. If it is struggling to get even that right, it makes me wonder what else management might not be getting right.

As a long-term investor, though, I like the business model and share price valuation right now. Diageo continues to offer promising dividend prospects, in my view.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in Diageo Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

2 ISA strategies for success in 2025

| Dr. James Fox

The ISA is a great vehicle for our investments, sheltering our returns from tax and providing us with the opportunity…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how an investor could start building a £10,000 second income for £180 per month in 2025

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer illustrates how an investor could put under £200 each month into shares and build a long-term five-figure passive…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’m finding bargain shares to buy for 2025!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer takes a fairly simply approach when it comes to hunting for cheap shares to buy for his portfolio.…

Read more »

A graph made of neon tubes in a room
Investing Articles

Up 262%! This lesser-known energy company is putting other S&P 500 stocks to shame

| Mark Hartley

Our writer delves into the rationale behind the parabolic growth of this under-the-radar S&P 500 energy company. The reason isn’t…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Just released: December’s small-cap stock recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

We believe the UK small-cap market offers a myriad of opportunities across a wide range of different businesses and industries.

Read more »

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach
Investing Articles

£20k of savings? Here’s how an investor could turn that into passive income of £5k a year

| Christopher Ruane

A £20k lump sum, invested in a mix of blue-chip shares with a long-term approach, could generate thousands of pounds…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Is the BP share price set for a 75% jump?

| Stephen Wright

The highest analyst target for BP shares in 2025 is 75% above the current price. So should investors consider buying…

Read more »

Solar panels fields on the green hills
Investing Articles

This renewable energy dividend stock offers a huge 13% yield

| Alan Oscroft

Dividend stocks focused on solar and other renewable energy sources are falling out of favour. It's time to take a…

Read more »