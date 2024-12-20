Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » What can Warren Buffett teach an investor with £1,000?

What can Warren Buffett teach an investor with £1,000?

Although Warren Buffett’s a billionaire, his investing lessons can be applied to far more modest portfolios. Our writer explains some ways how.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM

Image source: The Motley Fool

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The name of billionaire investor Warren Buffett gets bandied around a lot. But with a vast fortune under his belt, can the legendary stock picker really offer much inspiration to a private investor with far, far more modest means?

I think so. Even with just £1,000 to invest, here are some lessons I think a savvy investor could usefully learn from the ‘Sage of Omaha’.

Spotting great opportunities

Good opportunities in the stock market are not necessarily as rare as people may think. But great ones come around only occasionally. Indeed, Buffett has attributed most of his success to one outstanding investment every five years, or so.

Whether with £1,000 or £1m, the benefit of being able to spot and act on great opportunities – a combination of a brilliant business with an attractive share price – can help to produce strong returns.

Over time, even from a fairly modest financial base, that can add up. Growing £1,000 at a compound annual rate of 19% (close to what Buffett has managed over time with the per-share book value of Berkshire Hathaway) for 50 years would result in a portfolio valued just shy of £6m.

Seeing time as a servant, not a master

Once he owns a share, does Buffett then wait for the next piece of good news then sell it in a matter of weeks or months for a quick buck?

No. Buffett is the very archetype of the long-term investor.

His approach is to buy shares with the intention of holding them for years, or even decades.

His shareholding in Coca-Cola (LSE: KO) is a good example of this approach in practice. The company operates in a market that is likely to see high customer demand over the long run. Yes, sugary soft drinks are becoming less popular and that is a risk to Coca-Cola’s profits. But the company has been continually updating its product portfolio to stay abreast of evolving consumer tastes.

By building long-term demand, thanks to proprietary formulations and unique brands, the drinks company has been able to strengthen customer loyalty. That gives it pricing power, which, in turn, has allowed it to raise its dividend per share annually for over half a century.

That set of characteristics has meant the Coca-Cola share price has soared over the decades Buffett has owned it. Not only that, but the dividend growth means that Buffett now gets back over half his original investment every year in dividends alone.

By making great investments then letting time run its course, even a modest investment can potentially offer excellent returns.

Sticking to what you know

Another striking thing about Coca-Cola, as with many Buffett investments, is that it was not some little-known company with difficult to understand technology when he bought it.

It was a well-established, proven business that was widely known. In fact, that helps explain its appeal to Buffett. He has repeatedly discussed why he likes to stay inside his “circle of competence” when investing. I see that as a useful lesson for any investor.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

Down 43%, could the ITM share price start rising again in 2025?

| Christopher Ruane

After news of the latest sales deal being inked, our writer revisits the ITM share price and considers if the…

Read more »

Runner standing at the starting point with 2025 year for starting in new year 2025 to achieve business planing and success concept.
Investing Articles

Is 2024’s biggest FTSE faller now the best share to buy for 2025?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones thought this FTSE 100 growth stock was the best share to buy for 2024, but was wrong. Yet…

Read more »

New year resolutions 2025 on desk. 2025 resolutions list with notebook, coffee cup on table.
Investing Articles

Legal & General has huge passive income potential with a forecast yield of almost 10% in 2025!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones got a fabulous rate of passive income from this top FTSE 100 dividend stock in 2024, and believes…

Read more »

Investing Articles

This stock market dip is my chance to buy cheap FTSE shares for 2025!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones was looking forward to a Santa Rally in December, but it looks like we're not going to get…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Analysts are saying the AstraZeneca share price looks cheap despite China turmoil

| Dr. James Fox

The AstraZeneca share price could be considerably undervalued according to analysts. Dr James Fox takes a closer look at the…

Read more »

Pink 3D image of the numbers '2025' growing in size
Investing Articles

1 FTSE 100 stock I expect to outperform in 2025

| Stephen Wright

Can the integration of its big acquisition from 2022 finally lead Rentokil Initial to outperform the FTSE 100 next year?…

Read more »

Investing Articles

These are my top FTSE 250 REITs for earning passive income from dividends

| Mark Hartley

The 90% profit distribution rule applied to REITs makes them an attractive option for dividend investors. Here are two of…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s my FTSE 250 share index prediction for 2025

| Royston Wild

The FTSE 250 index of shares has endured disappointing growth in recent times. Could 2025 be the year that it…

Read more »