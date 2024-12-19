Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £11,000 in savings? Investors could consider targeting £5,979 a year of passive income with this FTSE 250 high-yield gem!

£11,000 in savings? Investors could consider targeting £5,979 a year of passive income with this FTSE 250 high-yield gem!

This FTSE 250 firm currently delivers a yield of more than double the index’s average, which could generate very sizeable passive income over time.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:
Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Shares in FTSE 250 broadcaster ITV (LSE: ITV) are down 18% from their 22 July 12-month traded high of 88p.

This has boosted its return to 6.9% as a stock’s yield moves in the opposite direction to its share price. By comparison, the FTSE 250’s average yield is just 3.3%.

Analysts forecast the dividends will rise in 2025 and 2026 to 5.04p and 5.17p, respectively. Therefore, the yields would increase to 7% and 7.2%.

Supercharging passive income

The average UK savings amount is £11,000. So, investors considering using this to invest in ITV shares would make £759 in first-year dividends. On the same 6.9% average yield, this would rise to £7,590 after 10 years and to £22,770 after 30 years.

However, this passive income could be much greater using ‘dividend compounding’.

In ITV’s case, using this common investment technique on the same average yield would produce dividends of £10,888, not £7,590, after 10 years. And after 30 years on the same basis, this would rise to £75,658 rather than £22,770!

Adding in the initial £11,000 investment and the ITV shares could be generating £5,979 a year in passive income by that point. That is, as long as it maintains its yield and the share price does not suffer catastrophic losses.

How does the share price look?

I only buy shares that look undervalued compared to similar stocks. For passive income shares, this reduces the chance of my dividend gains being erased by share price losses should I ever sell them. And conversely, of course, it increases the possibility of my making a profit on share price gains.

My first step in ascertaining whether a share is undervalued is comparing it to other stocks using measurements I trust.

Starting with the price-to-earnings ratio, ITV currently trades at just 6.3. This is bottom of its competitor group, which averages 8.4.

This comprises Métropole Télévision at 6.5, Vivendi at 6.7, MFE-Mediaforeurope at 10, and RTL Group at 10.4.

So, ITV looks very undervalued on this measure..

To work out what this may mean in share price terms, I ran a discounted cash flow valuation using other analysts’ figures and my own.

This shows ITV shares are 68% undervalued at their present 72p price. Therefore, the fair value for them would be £2.25.

They may go lower or higher than that, given the vagaries of the market, of course. But it confirms to me that they seem underpriced.

Will I buy the stock?

A risk here is that the sector in which ITV operates is extremely competitive. This may squeeze its profit margins over time. Another risk is the sub-£1 share price, which increases the effects of price volatility in a stock. Each one-penny drop in ITV’s share price represents nearly 1.4% of its entire value.

However, for an investor at an earlier stage of their investment cycle than me (I am 50+ years old now), this high-yield stock may well be worth considering.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended ITV. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

What might 2025 have in store for the Aviva share price? Let’s ask the experts

| Alan Oscroft

After a rocky five years, the Aviva share price has inched up in 2024. And City forecasters reckon we could…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Trading around an 11-year high, is Tesco’s share price still significantly undervalued?

| Simon Watkins

Although Tesco’s share price has risen a lot in the past few years, it could still have significant value left…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

Does a 9.7% yield and a P/E under 10 make the Legal & General share price a no-brainer?

| Alan Oscroft

With a very high dividend yield and a falling P/E forecast, could the Legal & General share price really be…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

This growth stock is up 2,564% over 6 months! Is this FOMO?

| Dr. James Fox

This growth stock has experienced an incredible appreciation in its share price. It’s not a meme stock, but investors might…

Read more »

Investing Articles

This bank’s dividend yield will grow to 6.9% in 2026! And analysts say its undervalued

| Dr. James Fox

Analysts say this FTSE 100 stock’s dividend yield will continue to rise over the medium term. With the stock also…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Can we justify the red-hot Tesla share price?

| Dr. James Fox

It might just be FOMO, but the Tesla share price is going from strength to strength. Dr James Fox takes…

Read more »

Investing Articles

UK stocks are 52% discounted, says Goldman Sachs

| Ben McPoland

With UK stocks staggeringly cheap right now, this Fool took the chance to add one unloved FTSE 100 share to…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Up 107% in 2024, can this FTSE 250 star keep soaring?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane looks at a FTSE 250 share that has more than doubled in price so far in 2024 and…

Read more »