£5,000 invested in Amazon shares in 2023 would have made this much by now

Amazon shares collapsed almost 50% in 2022, but since then, the online retailer and cloud computing giant’s been on a rampage!

Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 2 CFA exam.
Image source: Amazon

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You're reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool's Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Following the 2022 stock market correction, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares reached their lowest point just as 2023 kicked off. Yet it hasn’t taken the e-commerce and cloud computing powerhouse to bounce back. Today, the shares are trading near an all-time high with a market-cap exceeding $2trn.

So how much money have investors made over the last two years?

Investors have almost tripled their money

On the last day of 2022, Amazon shares closed at a price of $84. Considering 12 months prior, the stock was priced closer to $166, 2022 was a brutal year for shareholders, with half of the firm’s valuation being wiped out. But as economic conditions improved, online shopping increased, and the AI-fuelled cloud spending frenzy, this business returned to ample growth. And today, the stock’s now trading near its 52-week high of $230 per share.

That’s a 174% return in just two years! In terms of money, a £5,000 initial investment would now be worth £13,700. By comparison, the S&P 500‘s only up 62% over the same period, including dividends. This too is a pretty extraordinary performance. But compared to Amazon, it demonstrates the market-beating capabilities of a successful stock-picking strategy.

So the question now becomes are Amazon shares worth considering today?

The bull case

Amazon’s become a master in efficiency. And with its aggressive investments into AI and robotics, its fulfilment centres are becoming increasingly automated, resulting in an ever-increasing capacity to process next-day or even same-day deliveries.

Meanwhile, on the cloud-computing side of the business, Amazon’s also unleashing AI on its customers. Compared to its leading rivals like Microsoft Azure, AWS offers a broader range of integration options for AI models. That includes features such as serverless execution, facial analysis, object detection, text sentiment analysis, and even an AI sandbox for building, training, and deploying machine-learning models.

With that in mind, it isn’t surprising that Amazon’s beaten analyst earnings expectations every quarter since 2023 began. And it’s a trend that doesn’t seem to be slowing.

The bear case

As impressive as this company is, it still has its weak spots. Competition in e-commerce and AI are ramping up aggressively. Platforms like Shopify are making it far easier for businesses to create their own online storefronts. And thanks to its partnership with Flexport, even someone selling products out of their garage has access to two-day shipping logistics infrastructure.

Beyond competition, Amazon’s increasingly getting the attention and scrutiny of regulators worldwide. In fact, just last year, the company was sued by the Federal Trade Commission over allegations of behaving as an unlawful monopoly. And earlier this month, a new lawsuit emerged over alleged delivery discrimination to poorer regions of Washington DC.

The bottom line

Given the strength of leadership and long-term demand for e-commerce and cloud computing, I’m optimistic that Amazon has the potential to continue being a long-term winner, so is worthy of further research. It’s an opinion shared by many and explains why the stock trades at a premium valuation.

However, even if Amazon continues to succeed, its risks cannot be ignored. Neither can its share price volatility. As 2022 demonstrated, even one of the largest businesses in the world can still see its share price chopped in half.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Zaven Boyrazian has positions in Shopify. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon, Microsoft, and Shopify. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

