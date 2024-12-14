Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £5,000 in savings? Here’s how to try and turn that into a £500 passive income

£5,000 in savings? Here’s how to try and turn that into a £500 passive income

Zaven Boyrazian outlines how a £5,000 lump sum investment could potentially transformed into a £500 passive income stream within as little as 10 years.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 2 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

After inflation took the economy for a spin, a lot of savers have discovered the essential benefits of having a passive income. A few extra hundred pounds in the bank each month may not unlock a life of luxury. However, it can still drastically reduce financial pressure on households, especially for those no longer earning income from employment.

Luckily, by investing in the stock market today, investors can start building their future passive income streams. So with that in mind, let’s explore how to get the ball rolling with just £5,000 of starting capital.

Crunching the numbers

So, £500 a month translates into a total annual passive income of £6,000. And by applying the 4% rule, that means an investor would need a portfolio worth approximately £150,000.

That’s 30 times more than £5,000. However, as fanciful as earning a 3,000% return may sound, there are various strategies investors can use.

Let’s start with the riskier approach – penny stocks. By investing in these tiny businesses, the potential returns can be enormous and far greater than just 3,000%. And we have seen several success stories of penny stocks rising to deliver explosive returns.

Unfortunately, for every success story, there are about a hundred failures. And in most cases, penny stocks rarely live up to expectations, delivering nothing but volatility and losses. As I said, it’s the riskier option. However, there’s another method.

Instead of trying to earn a 3,000% return in a short time frame, investors can plan ahead and stretch this out over the long run. Leveraging index funds may not sound as exciting. But they’re excellent instruments for replicating index returns which, over the long run, have headed in one direction – up.

Looking at the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250, over the last 30 years, investors have reaped between 8% and 11% in annualised returns. Five grand invested at this rate would deliver the £500 passive income target within just over 30 years. And if an extra £100 of capital were thrown in each month, this journey could be shortened by over a decade.

Index funds vs stock picking

As powerful as index funds can be, they’re far from a perfect wealth-building instrument. Most critically, they make it impossible to achieve market-beating returns. That’s where stock picking has the upper hand.

This investing strategy requires a lot more dedication, skill, and risk tolerance. However, if successful, it opens the door to far superior returns that can significantly amplify a passive income stream.

Take Ashtead Group (LSE:AHT) as an example. Today, it’s one of the most dominant equipment rental businesses in the UK and is quickly rising up the ranks in the US and Canada. But 20 years ago, the firm had yet to rise to industry dominance. And investors who spotted the shifting trend from equipment ownership to rental early, like Ashtead’s management team did, saw a terrific growth opportunity before the crowd.

As a result, since 2004, shareholders have reaped a staggering 27.3% annualised return. That’s enough to shorten the time to earn a £500 monthly passive income to just over 10 years. With so much growth already under its belt, the days of delivering near-30% returns seem likely over for new investors in Ashtead. But there are plenty of other Ashtead-like stocks waiting to be discovered right now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Ashtead Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

5 Warren Buffett investing habits that could help build wealth in 2025!

| Christopher Ruane

Warren Buffett's been investing successfully for many decades. Our writer shares a handful of his approaches that he'll be using…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Can investors consider buying £1 for 60p with this FTSE 250 investment trust?

| Stephen Wright

Harbourvest Global Private Equity's a FTSE 250 private equity firm trading at 60% of its NAV. And investors are pushing…

Read more »

Young Woman Drives Car With Dog in Back Seat
Investing Articles

2 UK shares investors should consider keeping on a tight leash

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

These UK shares seem to have robust long-term tailwinds, but they’re also tackling headwinds that could result in less-than-impressive investment…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock’s down 21% since I bought! Have I made a BIG mistake?

| James Beard

FTSE 100 stocks are supposed to be less volatile. But our writer recently purchased one that’s making him question this…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

Will the stock market rise in 2025, and how high could it go?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The stock market's up by double digits, but can it maintain its momentum in 2025? And which stocks should investors…

Read more »

Investing For Beginners

If an investor puts £750 a month in a Stocks and Shares ISA, here’s what they could have in 10 years

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon looks at how Stocks and Shares ISAs can help build wealth and also highlights some investment strategies to…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

1 US penny stock I’m avoiding like the plague

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

This medical penny stock's trying to capture a $100bn market opportunity after recently receiving FDA approval. But personally, I’m not…

Read more »

Elderly man giving a Christmas present to his wife
Investing Articles

Forget saving! Here’s a FTSE 100 share I’m planning to buy before Christmas

| Royston Wild

This FTSE 100 share looks like a brilliant bargain at current prices, says Royston Wild. Here's why it's on his…

Read more »