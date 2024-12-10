Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £9k in savings? Placing it here could maximise an investor’s second income in retirement

£9k in savings? Placing it here could maximise an investor’s second income in retirement

Saving money for later life seems like a smart idea. But I believe this strategy could seriously compromise one’s chances of retiring comfortably.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Someone with spare cash may see savings accounts as a no brainer option for their money. With interest rates well above their 10-year average, products like the Cash ISA can provide savers with a decent second income without them having to put their cash in danger.

Someone who parks £9,000 in a 5%-paying instant access Cash ISA knows their balance will never fall below this level. And unless the savings rate changes, they will bank £450 in interest.

Over 30 years, their balance would grow to £40,210, assuming that they make no withdrawals in that time. If they put their cash in a higher-yielding fixed term Cash ISA, they could make even more.

Yet, while their initial balance is protected, investing in a savings account isn’t risk free. In fact, prioritising one of these financial products over, say, a Stocks and Shares ISA, could end up wrecking their chances of retiring in comfort.

Poor returns

This is because, for most people, the return on a savings account is unlikely to provide a substantial enough passive income in later life.

Let’s say that a saver parks £9,000 in a Cash ISA, and adds £350 to it each month for 30 years. After this period, they’d have a balance of £331,500, which would then provide a £13,260 annual second income, assuming they drew down 4% from their savings each year.

Even with the State Pension added, this is unlikely to allow the saver to retire comfortably. The Pension and Lifetime Savings Association (PLSA) puts the exact figure they’d need each year for a comfortable retirement at £43,100.

A better option

A better option could be to hold a Cash ISA, but to use the majority of their cash to buy shares, funds, and trusts in their Stocks and Shares ISA or Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP).

If they can achieve an average annual return of 9%, which I think is realistic, their £9,000 initial lump sum and £300 monthly top-up should make them £773,335 after 30 years.

Drawing down at 4% a year, they’ll have a regular second income of £30,933. With the State Pension combined, there’s a great chance the investor will be able to hit the PLSA’s target for a comfortable retirement.

A top tech trust

This shares-focused investing strategy puts an individual’s money in greater peril than if they just bunged it in a savings account. But the potentially life-changing returns make it worth serious consideration in my book.

Investors can reduce the risk to their capital by investing in a trust, too. Polar Capital Technology Trust (LSE:PCT), for example, holds shares in 102 different companies.

Major holdings here include chipmaker Nvidia, software developer Microsoft, and social media giant Meta.

Technology trusts like this are highly cyclical in nature. And so they can produce disappointing returns during economic downturns.

Yet for long-term investors, I think Polar is still worth serious consideration. Past performance is not always reliable guide to the future. But the trust has delivered a stunning average annual return of 13.4% since its founding in 1996.

Fast-growing sectors like AI, robotics, green technology, and quantum computing all suggest Polar’s trust could keep delivering brilliant returns.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Is the BAE Systems share price set to make a stellar comeback in 2025?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is struggling to get his head around the slump in the BAE Systems share price. But he sees…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£21,392 to invest in an ISA? Consider UK shares for a turbocharged retirement

| Royston Wild

Saving rather than investing? Let me explain why putting money in a savings account instead of UK shares could be…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

Just released: December’s higher-risk, high-reward stock recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Fire ideas will tend to be more adventurous and are designed for investors who can stomach a bit more volatility.

Read more »

Investing Articles

£9k in an ISA? Here are 2 FTSE 100 stocks to consider for a juicy second income

| Ben McPoland

There are plenty of quality UK shares to consider when attempting to build a second income. Here are two high-yielders…

Read more »

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

No savings at 40? Just £5 a day invested in FTSE 250 stocks could unlock a £372k ISA

| Royston Wild

For the price of a coffee, Brits have a chance to build a healthy nest egg for their retirement. Here's…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Can I buy Elon Musk’s SpaceX on the stock market?

| Dr. James Fox

SpaceX is hot property and its valuation is surging. Dr James Fox explains how investors can gain exposure to Elon…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

Considering an ISA for retirement? Here’s how investors could aim for £2,000 a month with dividend shares

| Mark Hartley

Our writer outlines how a well-balanced portfolio of dividend shares in an ISA could lead to a decent stream of…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s the BP share price forecast

| Dr. James Fox

BP's share price should be higher. That’s what analysts are saying, but things can move quickly in the hydrocarbons and…

Read more »