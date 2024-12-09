Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2,475 shares in this overlooked FTSE 100 dividend gem could make me £9,532 a year in passive income over time!  

2,475 shares in this overlooked FTSE 100 dividend gem could make me £9,532 a year in passive income over time!  

This FTSE 100 stock has one of the highest yields in the index, which could generate a big passive income, especially if the dividends are compounded.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

FTSE 100 investment management firm M&G (LSE: MNG) is rarely among the top-traded stocks on the leading index. Instead, it goes quietly about its business and religiously pays out its sizeable dividends.

And that is exactly what I want in a share I buy for its passive income potential. This is money made with minimal daily effort, most notably in my view from dividends paid by shares.

The core business

I hold M&G shares in my portfolio. In 2023 its year-on-year adjusted operating profit jumped 28% to £797m. Over the same period, its operating capital generation leapt 21% to £996m.

And its key Shareholder Solvency II coverage ratio rose from 199% to 203%. A ratio of 100% is the industry’s regulatory standard.

Its H1 results showed a 4% drop in adjusted operating profit over the same period in 2022 to £375m. Its operating capital generation saw just under the same level of decline to £486m. However, its Shareholder Solvency II coverage ratio improved to 210%.

A risk here is the high level of competition in the sector that may reduce the firm’s profit margins. Another is a resurgence in the cost of living which may cause investors to close their accounts.

However, consensus analysts’ expectations are that M&G’s earnings will grow a stunning 28.9% a year to end-2026. And it is earnings growth that drives a firm’s dividend and share price higher over time, in my experience.

How does the share valuation look?

The stock already looks deeply undervalued to me based on some key measures I most rely on.

On the price-to-book ratio, it trades at just 1.3 against a competitor group average of 3.6. On the price-to-sales ratio it is currently at 0.8 compared to a 4.3 average for its competitors.

Most important to me always in attempting to detect undervalued stocks is the discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis.

A DCF using other analysts’ figures and my own shows M&G shares are 55% undervalued at their present price of £2.02. So a fair value for them would be £4.49.

They may go lower or higher than that, given the vagaries of the market. However, it confirms to me how undervalued the stock looks at this moment.

This reduces the chance of my dividend gains being dented by share price losses should I ever sell the stock.

How much passive income could I make?

I already have a sizeable holding in M&G but am considering adding another £5,000 to it. At today’s price, this would buy me 2,475 additional shares.

With the stock now giving a yield of 9.9% (compared to the FTE 100 average of 3.6%) this would make me £8,402 in dividends after 10 years.

This is provided I buy more stock with the dividends paid to me and the dividend is not cut. It is a common investment practice known as ‘dividend compounding’.

On the same average 9.9% yield, I would have made £91,279 in dividends after 30 years.

Adding in the initial £5,000 investment, my M&G shares would be worth £96,279 by then. And they would be generating £9,532 a year in passive income for me, or £794 each month.

Given the stock’s high earnings growth potential, deep undervaluation, and enormous passive income potential, I will be buying additional shares very soon.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in M&g Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended M&g Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

Down 16%, but with a P/E of just 7.2 and 5%+ yield do Lloyds shares look an unmissable bargain to me?

| Simon Watkins

Lloyds shares have dropped significantly recently, leaving the stock looking undervalued on some measures, but does it look like a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Are cheap shares better?

| John Fieldsend

Do cheap shares make a better option for investors compared to higher valuation alternatives? Here are the findings of a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

7 reasons why I won’t touch this FTSE 250 legend with a bargepole!

| James Beard

Our writer’s been looking at the history of Aston Martin, the iconic FTSE 250 car maker, and explains why he's…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Where might the MicroStrategy share price go in the next 12 months? Here are the latest expert forecasts

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The Microstrategy share price has skyrocketed by almost 500% since January, but can this momentum continue into 2025? Here’s what…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

Where might the AstraZeneca share price go in 2025? Here’s what the experts forecast

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The AstraZeneca share price is down almost 20% since September! What’s behind this drop, and where do analysts think the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Where could the Legal & General share price go in the next 12 months? Here’s what experts think

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The Legal & General share price is looking dirt cheap, with forecasts predicting double-digit growth in 2025. But is it…

Read more »

Runner standing at the starting point with 2025 year for starting in new year 2025 to achieve business planing and success concept.
Investing Articles

Can the Aviva share price smash it again next year? The experts have spoken

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says the Aviva share price has had a brilliant 12 months, powering ahead of its FTSE 100 rivals.…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Where could the Nvidia share price go in the next 12 months? Here are the latest forecasts

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The Nvidia share price is up over 2,500% in the last five years, but is this growth just the tip…

Read more »