Recently released: the 3 best growth-focused stocks to consider buying in December [PREMIUM PICKS]

Recently released: the 3 best growth-focused stocks to consider buying in December [PREMIUM PICKS]

Highlighting some of our past recommendations we think are of particular interest today, due to a combination of business performance and potentially attractive share valuation.

Mark Rogers
As the Head of The Motley Fool’s UK Investing Team, Mark approaches the stock market with the same old-fashioned business instincts and values that he honed growing up around the family business. An investor for 20 years, Mark specialises in unearthing top-quality under-the-radar investments in the small-cap market. He currently serves as Director of Investing for Motley Fool UK services and Managing Director of Motley Fool UK.
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

Premium content from Motley Fool Share Advisor UK

Our monthly Fire Best Buys Now are designed to highlight our team’s three favourite, most timely Buys from our growing list of growth-focused Fire recommendations, to help Fools build out their portfolios.

“Best Buys Now” Pick #1:

Paycom (NYSE:PAYC)

  • Since peaking at an all-time high north of $547 per share in November 2021, the payroll and human capital management software company’s stock price has cratered nearly 70%. Paycom’s PE ratio has fallen from a peak of 182 in late 2020 to its current value of about 28.
  • In Paycom’s most recent earnings call, CEO Chad Richison mentioned a 2,500-employee client that recently adopted Beti and has since reduced its payroll team by half. Before Beti, the client’s payroll process took four days; now, it takes just a few hours.
  • Despite the slowing growth and the valuation rerating, we think Paycom is still deserving as an investment. The company is still growing, with management guidance for revenue in 2024, implying year-over-year growth of 10.5%. This would represent a return to growth acceleration, suggesting that the trend of slowing growth has stabilised.
  • Additionally, the company remains highly profitable, with trailing-12-month operating and net margins of 26% and 20%, respectively (inclusive of a one-time adjustment related to stock-based compensation). Management has intelligently taken advantage of the falling stock price, spending a combined $93.2 million on share repurchases in the first two quarters of 2024, boosting per-share growth.
  • Even including the major decline in the stock price over the last few years, Paycom has been an outstanding investment throughout its history as a public company. Since its IPO in April 2014 through today, Paycom’s stock has produced a 1,428% return, trouncing the 225% return of the S&P 500 over the same period.

“Best Buys Now” Pick #2:

Redacted

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Hayes Chan, CFA owns shares of Paycom Software. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Paycom Software.

