Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Dividend Shares » £3k in savings? Investors could consider putting it here for juicy second income

£3k in savings? Investors could consider putting it here for juicy second income

Jon Smith talks through how investors could buy dividend stocks with yield potential in excess of 6.5% for second income

Posted by
Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London. He specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

At the end of the year, I always try and do a mini personal financial statement to see how my cash flow has been for that year. I’m sure other investors do something similar! For excess funds leftover in savings, investors can look to put it to work before we hit 2025 via making a second income from dividend shares. Here’s an idea to consider for a lump sum, like £3k in savings.

Investing over time

Some people think that the best way to invest savings in the stock market is by putting a lump sum to work. In fact, I disagree with this approach. I understand why some think that investing the whole £3k in one go makes sense, as the money can be put to work straight away.

However, a different option to consider is splitting the £3k into six chunks of £500 and investing this amount each month. When it comes to dividend shares, this can offer an investor the ability to take advantage of opportunities as they are presented.

For example, a stock at the moment might have a dividend yield of 5%. Yet in a month’s time, a drop in the share price might have pushed the yield up to 6%. At that point, it could be a great share to snap up. Another case could be a company that’s paying out a dividend of 10p per share. Yet in the annual results released a few months down the line, strong profits could mean management declare a 15p dividend. That might be the catalyst for making it a perfect stock to buy at that point in the future.

Increasing dividend payments

One example of this is TBC Bank (LSE:TBCG). If we rewind to summer 2022, the dividend yield was around 2.5%. At that point, it wasn’t that appealing for income investors. Yet since then, the dividend yield has been increasing, largely due to the rise in dividend per share payments. The current yield is 6.59%.

Over the past year, the stock has risen by 11%. The bank operates in Georgia and Uzbekistan, with great progress made recently in terms of rolling out digital banking. The Q3 results showed that it has an extra 1.4m monthly active digital users versus the same period last year. The more engaged the clients are, the easier it is to spend and make payments, generating higher revenue for the bank.

Another factor that is helping the bank is the economic performance of the developing countries. For example, Georgian GDP expanded 11.1% year on year in the quarter! The strong growth is certainly helping to provide a tailwind for the banking sector.

As a risk, the fraud and money laundering concerns in emerging nations is higher. TBC will likely need to invest more in compliance and other areas to ensure that scandals don’t crop up as it continues to grow.

Diversifying risk

If an investor parked £500 in TBC Bank and built up half a dozen similar investments yielding in excess of 6.5%, I think this would be a strong second income source. Dividends aren’t guaranteed in the future, but spreading the risk around different companies helps to lower the potential impact of a dividend cut on a portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Dividend Shares

Investing Articles

Investing a £20k Stocks and Shares ISA in this high-yielder might give me a £2,000 annual income

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is now wondering whether to pour his entire Stocks and Shares ISA allowance into a single FTSE 100…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Saving £20k in an ISA? Here’s how I’m aiming to turn that into a stunning £2,035 monthly passive income

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is keen to build a high and rising passive income by investing in a balanced spread of top…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I love my Legal & General shares even more after today’s exciting update

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones had high hopes for Legal & General shares when he bought them last year. So far he's got…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Is BP’s 6.7% dividend yield good value after the recent share price fall?

| Kevin Godbold

Despite the fluctuating oil price and BP's volatile shares, City analysts predict strong ongoing annual dividend payments ahead.

Read more »

Runner standing at the starting point with 2025 year for starting in new year 2025 to achieve business planing and success concept.
Dividend Shares

Why now could be a once-in-a-decade opportunity to build this passive income stream

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why he feels interest rates could fall further in early 2025 and what this means for passive…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Why this falling FTSE 100 stock could be entering my Buy zone

| Ken Hall

This writer takes a look at a beaten down FTSE 100 stock that has been sliding lower. Has it reached…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

The M&G dividend yield’s almost 10% — and the share’s looking cheap!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why he’s optimistic that the 9.8% M&G dividend yield is as attractive as it looks, especially given…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

After plunging 55%, does this stock’s eye-watering 10% yield offer a lucrative second income?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley is enticed by the potential second income offered by this FTSE 250 dividend stock. But is the falling…

Read more »