Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Dividend Shares » Why now could be a once-in-a-decade opportunity to build this passive income stream

Why now could be a once-in-a-decade opportunity to build this passive income stream

Jon Smith explains why he feels interest rates could fall further in early 2025 and what this means for passive income potential.

Posted by
Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London. He specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations.
Published
| More on:
Runner standing at the starting point with 2025 year for starting in new year 2025 to achieve business planing and success concept.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Given recent policy actions from the Bank of England (BoE), I believe that further interest rate cuts are coming over the next year. As a result, the ability for an investor to make high levels of passive income from a normal savings account should diminish.

Here’s why I feel that buying dividend stocks as an alternative second income source is soon going to become very popular.

Moving lower

In the November policy meeting, the committee at the BoE decided to reduce interest rates again, down to 4.75%. Based on current market expectations, three more cuts are expected next year. This would bring the base rate down to 4%. Of course, this isn’t guaranteed. But the direction of travel for interest rates is definitely lower.

This means the income an investor can earn from simply leaving money at the bank should fall as well. Given that the banks take a profit margin too, if the base rate is 4% the actual interest rate to a client is probably 3.5%.

I refer to it as a once-in-a-decade opportunity to flip to another passive income source because this is the usual timeframe of an interest rate cycle. If an investor can shortly move away from excess savings earning interest before the rates drop more, it could be a smart move. It could be another decade before we see interest rates rising again back to the current level.

Snapping up options

The other side of the opportunity is buying dividend stocks. This too could be time sensitive. Typically, when interest rates fall, the economy’s performance improves. This in turn helps to fuel a stock market rally. Dividend yields can fall in this scenario, as the calculation factors in the dividend per share relative to the share price. So if the share price rises but the dividend stays the same, the overall yield will fall.

Therefore, an investor might want to consider buying top dividend stocks while the yields are still attractive. One example to research might be Zigup (LSE:ZIG). The vehicle rental and fleet management firm has a current dividend yield of 6.88%. Over the past year, the stock’s up 3%.

The financial year for the company runs from April to April, so the results released in late July include a portion of 2024. It showed a 23% increase in revenue, with underlying profit before tax up 8.9% from the previous year. The dividend per share was also bumped 7.5% higher.

Zigup has paid out dividends consecutively for the past decade. I think it’s sustainable enough to continue in the future. There’s constant demand in the sector from both commercial and private clients. Further, there’s large potential for growth in Europe outside of current Spanish operations.

One risk with Zigup is that is needs to pay attention for almost constant de-aging of the fleets, as older vehicles need to be swapped out. This represents high capital expenditure.

Pivoting from one to the other

By swapping out funds in savings accounts that will likely be getting lower income and buying dividend stocks like Zigup with good yields, I feel investors may be interested in the opportunity in coming months.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Dividend Shares

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Why this falling FTSE 100 stock could be entering my Buy zone

| Ken Hall

This writer takes a look at a beaten down FTSE 100 stock that has been sliding lower. Has it reached…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

The M&G dividend yield’s almost 10% — and the share’s looking cheap!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why he’s optimistic that the 9.8% M&G dividend yield is as attractive as it looks, especially given…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

After plunging 55%, does this stock’s eye-watering 10% yield offer a lucrative second income?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley is enticed by the potential second income offered by this FTSE 250 dividend stock. But is the falling…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

Should I follow Hargreaves Lansdown investors and buy FTSE 250 stock Pets at Home?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

UK investors have been piling into this cheap FTSE 250 share over the last week. Edward Sheldon is wondering if…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Here’s how investors can consider saving and investing £5 a day to make £2,575 a month in passive income!

| Simon Watkins

Contrary to popular belief, very big passive income in the form of share dividends can be generated despite having nothing…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

£10,000 to invest? These 2 cheap dividend shares could deliver a £780 passive income for me

| Royston Wild

Looking for ways to supercharge a passive income in 2025? Here are two top dividend shares I'm considering for my…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Here are the dividend forecasts for 2 passive income stocks to consider this December

| Mark Hartley

These passive income stocks offer some of the highest dividends on the FTSE at almost double the market average! Is…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

£5,000 of 9.2%-yielding Legal & General shares could make me £599 a month in passive income over time!

| Simon Watkins

Legal and General shares remain a top passive income stock in my core portfolio holdings, with a 9.2% yield and…

Read more »