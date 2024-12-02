Member Login
£5,000 of 9.2%-yielding Legal & General shares could make me £599 a month in passive income over time!

Legal and General shares remain a top passive income stock in my core portfolio holdings, with a 9.2% yield and a very undervalued share price, in my view.

Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

Legal & General (LSE: LGEN) shares are down 14% from their 31 January 12-month traded high of £2.58. As a stock’s price and yield move in opposite directions, the shares now pay an annual dividend return of 9.2%.

However, the financial services and asset management giant has pledged to push these payouts even higher in the coming years. It promised a 5% increase this year from last year’s 20.34p dividend. This would produce a 2024 payment of 21.36p a share (giving a current yield of 9.7%).

It has then pledged to increase this by 2% in 2025 (to 21.79p) and by another 2% in 2026 (to 22.23p). These rises would generate respective yields of 9.9% and 10.1%.

How much passive income could be made here?

Passive income is money made from minimal effort, such as dividends paid by shares. I have focused on stocks that can maximise this revenue stream for me since I turned 50 a while ago. I aim to increasingly live off these dividends.

I am considering buying another £5,000 of Legal & General shares to add to my current holding. This would make £460 in dividends this year at a 9.2% yield.

Over 10 years on the same basis, this would rise to £4,600 and over 30 years to £13,800.

Turbocharging returns by compounding

These returns are not to be sniffed at certainly, but much more can be made using ‘dividend compounding’. This is a standard investment practice in which more stock is bought with the dividends that it pays.

By using this method on the same average yield, my £5,000 would make another £7,503 after 10 years, not £4,600. And after 30 years on the same basis, I would have made £73,172 in dividends, rather than £13,800.

By that time, the total value of my Legal & General shares (including the £5,000 initial investment) would be £78,172. On a 9.2% yield, I would be making an annual passive income of £7,192, or £599 each month!

How does the share value look?

A company’s dividend (and its share price) are driven by its earnings growth over time.

A risk for Legal & General is a reversal of the recent downward trajectory in UK inflation and interest rates. This could prompt a resurgence in the cost of living and cause customers to close their investments with the firm.

That said, consensus analysts’ forecasts are that the firm’s earnings will grow by 28% a year to end-2026. Factoring this growth along with other figures into a discounted cash flow analysis shows the shares are currently 59% undervalued.

Therefore, a fair value for Legal & General stock is £5.39, although it may go lower or higher than that, given market unpredictability. However, it underlines to me how cheap the stock looks, in addition to being a passive income gem.

Will I buy more of the stock?

I have bought Legal & General shares several times over the years for the firm’s strong growth prospects. Nothing has changed here, in my view.

Ultimately, I expect these to drive the share price much higher, in addition to maintaining a very high dividend yield.

As such, I will be buying more shares very shortly.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

