Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » What sort of British companies has Warren Buffett invested in – and why?

What sort of British companies has Warren Buffett invested in – and why?

Warren Buffett has fished on both sides of the pond over the decades in a hunt for bargain shares. Our writer digs into the investment guru’s approach.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM

Image source: The Motley Fool

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Over the course of his career, billionaire investor Warren Buffett has been spectacularly successful in identifying brilliant shares.

A lot of the focus has been on US shares as Buffett is well-known for his seemingly eternal bullishness on the long-term outlook for America. But the ‘Sage of Omaha’ has also dipped his toe in the London market from time to time.

By toe-dipping, I mean investing hundreds of millions of pounds! Buffett has the sort of cash at his disposal that small private investors like me can only dream of.

Still, by looking at some of his UK investment decisions, I think I can learn some lessons (as, indeed, has Buffett).

Tesco

The biggest lesson is probably the investment in Tesco (LSE: TSCO). Buffett has long experience with retail. Indeed, even as a boy he was a familiar presence in the Omaha general store his grandfather founded. Buffett later invested in a wide variety of retail-linked businesses, including the wholesale distributor McLane that he bought from Walmart.

At face value then, his Tesco move was classic Buffett. He stuck to a market he understood and in which there was likely to be resilient long-term demand. He opted for a company that had a proven business model. Then, as now, it was by far the biggest grocery operator in the UK in terms of market share.

Beginning in 2006, Buffett built a stake that led to his firm Berkshire Hathaway becoming Tesco’s third largest shareholder. He hung on despite a profit warning. And another. And another. And another.

Buffett started offloading his Tesco stake in 2014 at a huge loss when Tesco was embroiled in an accounting scandal (now long-since resolved).

Accounting misstatements can be hard or impossible for even a sophisticated, experienced investor to spot. Still, Buffett made a mistake here, by his own admission.

I made a big mistake with this investment by dawdling,” he told Berkshire shareholders. There were signs that Tesco faced problems – the profit warnings. Buffett was slow to react.

Diageo

Diageo (LSE: DGE) is an odd name for a company. It came about through a merger between Grand Metropolitan and Guinness. Buffett started buying Guinness shares back in 1991 and it was Berkshire’s first large investment in a non-American company.

What was the rationale? “Guinness earns its money in much the same fashion as Coca-Cola,” he explained.

He later sold the stake (although Berkshire subsidiary Gen Re currently holds Diageo shares) but the initial appeal is clear. Like Coca-Cola, Diageo has a large global addressable market. By building unique brands, from the Irish stout to Johnnie Walker whisky, it is able to build customer loyalty and exert pricing power. Like Coca-Cola, it is a Dividend Aristocrat that has raised its dividend per share annually for decades.

Lately, there have been wobbles. Sales in Latin America have been disappointing and the company is contending with a shift to non-alcoholic drinks by younger consumers. But I see a lot to like in Diageo shares and plan to keep holding them in my portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in Diageo Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc, Tesco Plc, and Walmart. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

UK investors are obsessed with Nvidia stock! Here’s why

| Ben McPoland

This writer considers a few reasons why Nvidia stock has gone up so dramatically in recent years and whether he'd…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Cheap FTSE 100 shares to consider buying after the Black Friday sales

| Alan Oscroft

Whatever bargains retailers are offering for Black Friday, stock brokers aren't joining in. I reckon I see enough cheap shares…

Read more »

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Investing Articles

P/E ratio of 6! Is the Centrica share price a bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

This writer reckons the current Centrica share price could be a real bargain. But as a former shareholder, will he…

Read more »

Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’m investing in dividend shares to aim for long-term wealth

| Mark Hartley

Our writer plans to turn investments in dividend shares into a retirement pot by implementing a structured, long-term approach.

Read more »

Investing Articles

With their 7.2% dividend yield, are Aviva shares a bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains why the Aviva dividend outlook and its current valuation mean he sees it as a share investors…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

Up 179%, is this penny share about to break the £1 barrier?

| Christopher Ruane

Following strong interim results from this company in the middle of a price boom, our writer weighs whether the penny…

Read more »

Typical street lined with terraced houses and parked cars
Investing Articles

What would it take for the Tesla share price to double – or halve?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane considers sentiments and hard facts when trying to unpick what could move the Tesla share price up or…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Should I pile into Greatland Gold (GGP) now the share price is just 7.25p?

| Kevin Godbold

The Greatland Gold (GGP) share price could take off on the back of "transformational" operational progress, but I'm hesitant.

Read more »