After a strong set of results, our writer digs into why the easyJet share price is still far lower than 5 years ago. Is the stock a bargain for his portfolio?

After FY results, why is the easyjet share price still less than half what it used to be?

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

With the release of its full-year results today (27 November), easyJet (LSE: EZJ) looks like a business that is flying high. Headline pre-tax profit rose to £610m and the proposed final dividend is well over double what it was last year. But the easyjet share price is still just 49% of what it was five years ago.

Why is the share languishing – and ought I to add it to my portfolio?

Good performance but still showing damage

To understand that, it is helpful to compare the latest results to those from five years ago, before the airline was put on the ropes by pandemic-era travel restrictions.

Back then, revenue was £6.4bn. Last year it was £5.7bn, which is still a considerable distance away from the 2019 level.

Last year’s headline profit before tax of £610m was comfortably ahead of the £427m achieved back in 2019. Growing that number 43% even on lower sales revenues is impressive in my view and reflects the company’s pricing power due to high customer demand, a proven business model and strong brand. Cost cuts in recent years may also be a lasting financial benefit of a difficult time.

But that difficult period saw easyJet boost its balance sheet by issuing new shares. So, although total headline profits last year were higher than in 2019, headline basic earnings per share were 31% lower than they had been back then.

Valuing airlines can be a tricky thing to do

Here is why that matters from an investing perspective.

Although the profitability picture last year was strong, the greater number of shares means that each share represents a smaller slice of earnings than five years ago. A common way to value shares is the price-to-earnings ratio. Lower earnings per share can therefore help explain a lower share price.

Still, the percentage fall in the easyJet share price in the past five years is markedly bigger than the decline in headline basic earnings per share. Could that represent a bargain?

Maybe – but maybe not.

For a start, the 2019 share price may have been an unreasonable one. For example, I think it did not fully factor in the risk of a pandemic decimating air travel demand. After all, the share fell 65% between November 2019 and the following April.

Airlines can be hard to value accurately. Profitability can be suddenly impacted by factors outside their control, from fuel costs fluctuating to sudden demand shocks like the pandemic.

So while the company has been performing well and I think the current share price looks reasonable given the airline’s likely outlook, I reckon I can find attractively valued companies with more control over key risks to their business. I therefore have no plans to buy easyJet shares for my portfolio.