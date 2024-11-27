Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » After FY results, why is the easyjet share price still less than half what it used to be?

After FY results, why is the easyjet share price still less than half what it used to be?

After a strong set of results, our writer digs into why the easyJet share price is still far lower than 5 years ago. Is the stock a bargain for his portfolio?

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:

Image source: easyJet plc

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

With the release of its full-year results today (27 November), easyJet (LSE: EZJ) looks like a business that is flying high. Headline pre-tax profit rose to £610m and the proposed final dividend is well over double what it was last year. But the easyjet share price is still just 49% of what it was five years ago.

Why is the share languishing – and ought I to add it to my portfolio?

Good performance but still showing damage

To understand that, it is helpful to compare the latest results to those from five years ago, before the airline was put on the ropes by pandemic-era travel restrictions.

Back then, revenue was £6.4bn. Last year it was £5.7bn, which is still a considerable distance away from the 2019 level.

Last year’s headline profit before tax of £610m was comfortably ahead of the £427m achieved back in 2019. Growing that number 43% even on lower sales revenues is impressive in my view and reflects the company’s pricing power due to high customer demand, a proven business model and strong brand. Cost cuts in recent years may also be a lasting financial benefit of a difficult time.

But that difficult period saw easyJet boost its balance sheet by issuing new shares. So, although total headline profits last year were higher than in 2019, headline basic earnings per share were 31% lower than they had been back then.

Valuing airlines can be a tricky thing to do

Here is why that matters from an investing perspective.

Although the profitability picture last year was strong, the greater number of shares means that each share represents a smaller slice of earnings than five years ago. A common way to value shares is the price-to-earnings ratio. Lower earnings per share can therefore help explain a lower share price.

Still, the percentage fall in the easyJet share price in the past five years is markedly bigger than the decline in headline basic earnings per share. Could that represent a bargain?

Maybe – but maybe not.

For a start, the 2019 share price may have been an unreasonable one. For example, I think it did not fully factor in the risk of a pandemic decimating air travel demand. After all, the share fell 65% between November 2019 and the following April.

Airlines can be hard to value accurately. Profitability can be suddenly impacted by factors outside their control, from fuel costs fluctuating to sudden demand shocks like the pandemic.

So while the company has been performing well and I think the current share price looks reasonable given the airline’s likely outlook, I reckon I can find attractively valued companies with more control over key risks to their business. I therefore have no plans to buy easyJet shares for my portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Can the Aviva share price get above £5 and stay there?

| Christopher Ruane

With the Aviva share price edging towards the £5 level, our writer weighs some pros and cons that might influence…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s the BT share price forecast up to 2027

| Alan Oscroft

After a long slide, the BT share price has finally started to pick up a bit in 2024. And analysts…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I’d invested £10,000 in a FTSE 100 index fund 5 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Mark Hartley

The FTSE 100’s recent performance isn't quite what it was back in the 90s. But it still hosts several fantastic…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing For Beginners

Why I believe this cheap stock is fundamentally doomed

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out a cheap stock that he's personally not going to get involved with due to a risk…

Read more »

Shot of a young Black woman doing some paperwork in a modern office
US Stock

How an investor could aim for a million buying only 8 shares

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reveals how someone could aim for a million pound portfolio by considering a mix of growth stocks, including…

Read more »

Environmental technology concept.
Investing Articles

Back at its 2019 level, has the ITM share price fallen too far?

| Christopher Ruane

After a rough couple of years, the ITM share price is now back to where it stood in 2019. As…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

Here’s how Warren Buffett says he’d start investing today

| Stephen Wright

Warren Buffett says if he was starting again with investing, he’d try to find undervalued opportunities where other investors aren’t…

Read more »

Happy parents playing with little kids riding in box
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 250 dividend growth stocks I’m considering for passive income

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers thinks the best dividend stocks to buy are those that consistently return more money to investors every year.

Read more »