Is it realistic to aim for a substantial future second income by investing in high-quality shares? This writer firmly believes it is.

How I plan to build an £86k yearly second income in the stock market

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

In the future, I hope to scale back my work commitments, and I’m counting on my portfolio to help make that a reality. As it grows, so does its power to deliver a sizeable second income.

In fact, some simple calculations tell me that it could one day generate £86k+ a year in tax-free dividends.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Being realistic

Central to my plan is trying to max out the annual Stocks and Shares ISA contribution limit. This is currently £20,000, which works out at about £1,666 a month.

However, that figure might be devilishly difficult to hit every month. Figures show that only a minority of ISA account holders regularly invest the full twenty grand a year.

In my case, Christmas is upon us, and my daughter has reached the age where she knows the difference between supermarket clothes and branded ones costing 10 times more! Translation: a pricier December ahead!

Moreover, bills and just about everything else are a lot higher than they used to be. Therefore, my conservative forward-looking calculations here assume I only invest £12k — or £1k a month — on average.

Diversification

A few years ago, I only had growth stocks in my portfolio. However, very sharp market downturns (such as one in late 2018) caused nearly every stock in my ISA to fall heavily.

These stomach-churning drops led me to rethink this approach and rebalance my portfolio. Since then, I’ve held a smattering of dividend shares that continue to pump out income even during bear markets.

Of course, payouts aren’t guaranteed, which is why I have a few dividend-payers to offset the risk of cuts and cancellations.

The beauty of this is that I can choose to reinvest the dividends to turbocharge the wealth-building compounding process. This means I’m sacrificing dividends now in order to grow my portfolio, for a potentially much larger income in future.

High-yield stock

One dividend share that I own and think is undervalued is Aviva (LSE: AV.). The company provides insurance, wealth, and retirement services in the UK, Ireland, and Canada.

Aviva has been doing well, with its general insurance premiums growing 15% to £9.1bn across the first nine months of 2024. Wealth net flows were up an impressive 21% to £7.7bn.

It now has 19.6m customers, but isn’t stopping there, as it’s aiming for 21m by 2026. And it reckons it can get 5.7m UK customers on two or more Aviva policies by then, up from 5m today.

Naturally, this target relies on the UK economy playing ball. If it were to fall into recession, then it could be harder to encourage cash-strapped customers to sign up for multiple policies.

As things stand though, Aviva stock is trading cheaply and offering a mouth-watering 7.8% forward-looking dividend yield. That towers above the FTSE 100’s average of around 3.6%.

Being realistic: part 2

My diversified portfolio has performed very strongly overall this year. However, it won’t always do well, so here I’m assuming it generates 10.5% on average (slightly above market averages) moving forward.

In this case, my ISA would grow to £1,442,179 after 25 years, with dividends reinvested. Not bad off just £1,000 a month, starting from scratch!

And what second income could that pay me by then? It’d be £86,530 a year from a 6%-yielding portfolio.