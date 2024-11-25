Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » I’d buy Games Workshop shares before they reach the FTSE 100!

I’d buy Games Workshop shares before they reach the FTSE 100!

Games Workshop shares look likely to join the FTSE 100 soon. Here’s why I think investors should consider buying the stock today.

Posted by
John Fieldsend
Longtime UK and US investor with a focus on sustainable, long-term stocks of all shapes and sizes.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Games Workshop (LSE: GAW) shares have climbed over 40% in the last six months. 

The FTSE 250 manufacturer of miniature wargames has gone from strength to strength, growing its market value to £4.5bn, which makes it, according to the latest data I have, the 89th-largest company of those eligible for the FTSE 100

If nothing changes, then the firm looks like a dead cert for the UK’s premier index. 

IP strength

While a seat at the table with the big boys won’t affect things too much – outside of a dose of prestige and a possible share price jump as Footsie index funds rush into the stock – it’s a sign of how well the company has performed in recent times. If I didn’t already own a position in the company then I’d buy the shares in the Warhammer brand owner today. Here’s why. 

The primary reason is the strength of the firm’s intellectual property, or ‘IP’. A good IP engenders serious loyalty and gets customers to open their wallets for all manner of products. 

The Lion King remake was one of the largest-grossing films ever made. Was it because folks wanted to go to the cinema to see a story about expressionless CGI lions? No! It was the IP! They had fond memories of the first movie and were happy to spend money to see Simba and the gang again.

Evidence for the strength of the Warhammer IP comes via the video game world. For those not in the know, the gaming industry is in something of a crisis. Formerly venerated AAA developing studios are churning out flop after flop. I’d need the fingers of both hands to count the notable failures this year alone. 

In among the tumult, along popped a little game called Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 and it sold like hot cakes. In just a couple of months, 4.5m copies flew off the proverbial shelves. One insider claimed it was selling faster than any of the Doom or Quake games. 

Big impact

The impact for Games Workshop is that the firm expects to triple its licensing royalties this year from £13m to £30m. That’s a handy addition to the firm’s overall top line of £260m, and remember, licensing out IP is a very high-margin endeavour. 

A sequel to the game probably won’t be far away either, but the real benefit is the exposure to the brand.  How many kids might ask mum and dad for a Warhammer set for Christmas after playing this new cool computer game? Quite a few I would guess. 

Is this a risk-free investment? Of course not. No stock is. And one of my larger concerns is that the firm’s insistence on UK manufacturing means pricey products leave them exposed if cost-of-living issues worsen. 

On the whole though, I think this a stock investors should consider. The company will celebrate its 50th anniversary next year and I wouldn’t be surprised if the strength of the brand and company thrives for another 50.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Fieldsend has positions in Games Workshop Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Games Workshop Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £5,000 in a Nasdaq index fund 5 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Alan Oscroft

The Nasdaq index keeps hitting new all-time records in 2024, as US tech stocks fly. How much could I have…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

£500 to invest a month? Consider aiming to turn that into a £20,000 passive income like this!

| Royston Wild

With a regular monthly investment, it's possible to build a large and steady passive income for retirement. Royston Wild explains.

Read more »

Senior Couple Walking With Pet Bulldog In Countryside
Investing Articles

As retirement needs soar 60%, here’s how I’m building wealth with UK shares

| Royston Wild

A regular investment in UK shares and funds could help Brits create a large and lasting pension. Our writer Royston…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Could me buying this stock with a $2.5bn market-cap be like investing in Tesla in 2010?

| Ben McPoland

Archer Aviation (NASDAQ:ACHR) stock's nearly doubled so far in November. Could this start-up be another Tesla in the making?

Read more »

Investing Articles

5,000 shares of this UK dividend stock could net me £1,700 a month in passive income

| Mark David Hartley

Our writer calculates the passive income he could earn from holding a significant number of shares in this powerful dividend-paying…

Read more »

Investing Articles

9.3%+ yields! 3 FTSE 100 dividend giants to consider buying

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer examines a trio of high-yield FTSE 100 shares and explains some of the opportunities and risks he sees…

Read more »

Investing Articles

As the Kingfisher share price drops on Budget fallout, should I buy?

| Alan Oscroft

The Kingfisher share price was on a strong 2024 run until the DIY group warned us of the possible effects…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 passive income shares to consider for December 2024 onwards?

| Kevin Godbold

These are popular UK shares investors often buy for passive income from dividends, but are they actually good investments now?

Read more »