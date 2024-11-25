Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » I reckon this S&P 500 stock could be among the best shares for me to buy today

I reckon this S&P 500 stock could be among the best shares for me to buy today

This S&P 500 monopoly stock’s trading at a 30% discount to its historical valuation just as growth could be about to surge. That’s why I’ve just bought more.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 2 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

With the S&P 500 skyrocketing by 30% over the last 12 months, finding reasonably-priced growth opportunities in the US has become far more challenging. But it’s not an impossible task. And one firm that seems to be primed for explosive growth in the coming years is Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV).

At a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 57, shares of this tech enterprise don’t look remotely cheap. However, when compared to its 10-year average of 81, the firm appears to be trading at a 30% discount to its usual premium price point. Why has Veeva commanded such a rich valuation over the last decade? And why did I just buy more for my portfolio at this price point?

Growth catalysts on the horizon

Outside the world of pharmaceuticals and biotech, Veeva isn’t a well-known enterprise. But there’s a good chance that anyone who has taken medicine before has benefited from its expertise.

The firm’s behind the world’s leading drug development platform, which is designed to streamline the research process across the entire pipeline. That includes clinical trials all the way to commercialisation of new and existing drugs & treatments.

Today, 85% of the global life sciences sector is dependent on Veeva to function, including 94% of the world’s 50 largest industry leaders. And if it were to suddenly disappear, the global healthcare industry could crumble. And since the platform’s heavily integrated into customer operations, it naturally generates switching costs, resulting in a very sticky relationship and pricing power.

Now that interest rates have started falling, capital liquidity‘s on the rise. As such, delays in clinical trials and research projects may soon start to end, driving up demand for Veeva’s solutions in the short term. And since the long-term need for efficient drug development and marketing isn’t likely to disappear, the long-term trajectory of this business is also exceptionally promising.

Risk versus reward

The group’s impressive growth and free cash flow generation have long granted it a premium valuation. And while performance has slowed in recent quarters due to the economic landscape, shares still aren’t ‘cheap’ in the traditional sense.

Obviously, that introduces the risk of volatility to a portfolio. However, even with its market-dominant position, Veeva isn’t immune to disruption. Salesforce has recently announced plans to launch its own platform for the life sciences sector, which would be in direct competition with Veeva. Suppose this new platform proves just as capable? In that case, it could undermine Veeva’s existing pricing power as well as make future growth far more challenging.

Nevertheless, in an industry filled with extensive regulation, Veeva’s experience undoubtedly gives it an upper hand against its new rival. And while it’s a risk worth watching closely, I feel that the stock’s weakened valuation has created a not-necessarily-cheap but fair entry point to top up my existing position.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has positions in Veeva Systems. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Veeva Systems. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background
Investing Articles

Is the Diageo share price set to make a stellar comeback in 2025?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones thought the Diageo share price looked good value when he bought it after last year's profit warning, but…

Read more »

Investing For Beginners

It’s down 50%. Would it be madness for me to buy this value stock?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith notes down a household value stock in the FTSE 250 that he thinks can rally in the long…

Read more »

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

Up 70% and 80%! I’m thrilled I bought these two red-hot UK stocks exactly 1 year ago

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones bought two UK stocks at the end of November last year, and both have smashed the market in…

Read more »

Investing Articles

These FTSE 100 shares could soar over the next year

| Dr. James Fox

FTSE 100 shares show strong potential as rate cuts loom. History shows stocks could gain more than 70% in the…

Read more »

Young Black woman using a debit card at an ATM to withdraw money
Investing Articles

“If I’d put £5,000 into Santander shares just 2 years ago, here’s what I’d have now”

| Ben McPoland

Our writer considers whether he thinks Santander shares still look good value after a strong period for the global Spanish…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

Could this FTSE 250 stock be the next Rolls-Royce?

| James Beard

With an ongoing probe into the motor finance industry, the share price of this member of the FTSE 250 has…

Read more »

Investing Articles

My 3 favourite FTSE dividend stocks give me a mind-blowing 9.82% yield!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is surprised to learn that he owns the three highest-yielding dividend stocks on the FTSE 100. So is…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Following strong 2024 results, this 6.1%-yielding FTSE 100 gem looks a bargain to me

| Simon Watkins

With good 2024 results delivered, and a buyback and dividend increase announced, this high-yielding FTSE 100 heavyweight looks very cheap…

Read more »