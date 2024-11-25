Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Following strong 2024 results, this 6.1%-yielding FTSE 100 gem looks a bargain to me

Following strong 2024 results, this 6.1%-yielding FTSE 100 gem looks a bargain to me

With good 2024 results delivered, and a buyback and dividend increase announced, this high-yielding FTSE 100 heavyweight looks very cheap to me.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The 2024 results from the FTSE 100’s Imperial Brands (LSE: IMB) released on 19 November looked positive to me.

The tobacco and nicotine products firm saw reported operating profit rise 4.5% year on year to £3.55bn. Earnings per share jumped 19.1% to 300.7p.

These numbers were powered partly by market share gains in four of its five priority tobacco product markets. Accounting for the rest was a 26.4% increase in revenue from its next-generation products (combustible tobacco replacements).

In turn, these drove reported free cash flow 3% higher to £2.34bn, allowing for a 4.5% increase in the dividend to 153.42p. Additionally positive for shareholders is the launch of a £1.25bn share buyback, which would tend to support share price gains.

A risk here is any delay in the company’s ongoing switch from combustible tobacco products to non-combustible replacements. This might allow its competitors using the same strategy to gain market share from it.

However, for 2025, the firm expects single-digit net revenue growth and mid-single-digit adjusted operating profit growth.

Where does this leave the share valuation?

To work out whether the stock is undervalued, I started by looking at the key price-to-earnings (P/E) measure. This shows Imperial Brands at just 8.1 against an average 15.2 P/E for its competitor group. So it may be a serious bargain on this basis.

The same is true of its 1.1 price-to-sales ratio compared to a 3.8 average for its peers.

To nail down what this means for its share price, I ran a discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis. Using other analysts’ figures and my own, this shows Imperial Brands shares are 65% undervalued at their current £25.23 price. Therefore, a fair value for them is £72.09.

They may go never reach that point, of course. However, these key ratios and the DCF analysis, underline to me how much of a bargain the stock now looks.

The big dividend bonus for shareholders

This year’s 153.42p a share dividend yields 6.1% on the present share price. It compares very favourably to the current average FTSE 100 yield of 3.6% and to the FTSE 250’s 3.3%.

So, £10,000 of Imperial Brands shares would generate £610 of dividend payments in the first year. Over 10 years on the same average yield, this would rise to £6,100 and over 30 years to £18,300.

This is clearly a much better return than can be made in a standard UK savings account right now. However, the payouts could be turbocharged by using a common investment process known as ‘dividend compounding’. This involves using the dividends paid to buy more of the stock that paid them.

Doing this with £10,000 on the same average 6.1% yield would generate £8,376 in dividends after 10 years, not £6,100. And after 30 years of this, £52,051 in such returns would have been made rather than £18,300.

The total value of the holding by then would be £62,051, generating £3,785 a year in dividend income.

Will I buy more of the stock?

I have built my Imperial Brands shareholding over some time for its strong dividend income and share price growth prospects.

I think these are qualities still strongly in place in my view, so I will be buying more of the shares very soon.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in Imperial Brands Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Imperial Brands Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background
Investing Articles

Is the Diageo share price set to make a stellar comeback in 2025?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones thought the Diageo share price looked good value when he bought it after last year's profit warning, but…

Read more »

Investing For Beginners

It’s down 50%. Would it be madness for me to buy this value stock?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith notes down a household value stock in the FTSE 250 that he thinks can rally in the long…

Read more »

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

Up 70% and 80%! I’m thrilled I bought these two red-hot UK stocks exactly 1 year ago

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones bought two UK stocks at the end of November last year, and both have smashed the market in…

Read more »

Investing Articles

These FTSE 100 shares could soar over the next year

| Dr. James Fox

FTSE 100 shares show strong potential as rate cuts loom. History shows stocks could gain more than 70% in the…

Read more »

Young Black woman using a debit card at an ATM to withdraw money
Investing Articles

“If I’d put £5,000 into Santander shares just 2 years ago, here’s what I’d have now”

| Ben McPoland

Our writer considers whether he thinks Santander shares still look good value after a strong period for the global Spanish…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

Could this FTSE 250 stock be the next Rolls-Royce?

| James Beard

With an ongoing probe into the motor finance industry, the share price of this member of the FTSE 250 has…

Read more »

Investing Articles

My 3 favourite FTSE dividend stocks give me a mind-blowing 9.82% yield!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is surprised to learn that he owns the three highest-yielding dividend stocks on the FTSE 100. So is…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’m not surprised the IAG share price is surging, it’s the top-rated UK stock

| Dr. James Fox

The IAG share price is up 57% since the start of the year, but remains undervalued. This bull run could…

Read more »