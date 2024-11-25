Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Could me buying this stock with a $2.5bn market-cap be like investing in Tesla in 2010?

Could me buying this stock with a $2.5bn market-cap be like investing in Tesla in 2010?

Archer Aviation (NASDAQ:ACHR) stock’s nearly doubled so far in November. Could this start-up be another Tesla in the making?

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
Published
| More on:
Businesswoman calculating finances in an office

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Tesla stock’s been a monster winner since listing in 2010, having increased by a mind-boggling 27,443%!

Indeed, shares of the electric vehicle (EV) pioneer have jumped 35% in just the past month. Yet that’s not a patch on Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR), whose share price is up a whopping 91% in November alone.

I mention this relatively obscure firm because, like a young Tesla, it’s striving to disrupt transportation through electric innovation. However, this late-stage start-up is a minnow by comparison. Its market-cap is a mere $2.5bn versus Tesla’s $1.1trn.

Still, its clearly got some investors excited. So could buying shares of Archer be like investing in Tesla in 2010? Let’s discuss.

What does it do?

Archer Aviation’s developing an electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft called Midnight for urban travel. In other words, an electric flying taxi that’s quieter and greener than a helicopter.

It’s designed to carry four passengers and a pilot and cruise at speeds of up to 150 mph. The aim is to slash commute times and eliminate traffic bottlenecks in the world’s most congested cities.

For example, Archer plans an air taxi network in Los Angeles that would replace one-to-two-hour drives with 10-to-20-minute flights. It’d be a ride-hailing service similar to Uber.

As well as this, Archer’s selling its aircraft directly to third parties. It recently signed a $500m intended purchase agreement with Japan Airlines, pushing its aircraft order book above $6bn.

The company’s backed by auto giant Stellantis, which is helping to manufacture the Midnight aircraft. 

A new form of transportation

Last month, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approved eVTOLs and brought in a final set of safety rules. This is the first new category of aircraft overseen by the FAA since helicopters were introduced back in the 1940s.

Therefore, this now seems less a question of if but when these flying taxis are ferrying passengers.

But how long exactly? Well, this is where the uncertainty comes in. The company’s still working its way through the aircraft certification process. It’s on course to finish this by early 2026, but there could still be setbacks.

It’s also set to launch commercial air taxi services in the United Arab Emirates as early as Q4 2025. So we’re still at least a year away.

Losing money

Archer’s generating no revenue and posted a $115.3m net loss in Q3. It did end the quarter with $500m in cash though, and could soon receive another $400m from Stellantis. So it has enough cash for now.

However, it plans to ramp production to two aircraft a month by late 2025. Therefore, it’ll almost certainly need to raise more money at some point, potentially diluting shareholders.

The next Tesla?

I hold shares in eVTOL rival Joby Aviation, as I think its partnership with Uber and vertically integrated model might give it a competitive advantage over Archer. Joby stock is up 47% so far in November.

But both shares are very high-risk and far from certain to generate Tesla-esque returns. Another eVTOL start-up, Germany’s Lilium, just went bust.

However, Morgan Stanley sees this urban air travel market reaching $1trn by 2040. Archer offers investors a compelling entry point into this potentially transformative industry.

That said, I believe owning both stocks is too risky, so I’m sticking with Joby for now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in Joby Aviation and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesla and Uber Technologies. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £5,000 in a Nasdaq index fund 5 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Alan Oscroft

The Nasdaq index keeps hitting new all-time records in 2024, as US tech stocks fly. How much could I have…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

£500 to invest a month? Consider aiming to turn that into a £20,000 passive income like this!

| Royston Wild

With a regular monthly investment, it's possible to build a large and steady passive income for retirement. Royston Wild explains.

Read more »

Senior Couple Walking With Pet Bulldog In Countryside
Investing Articles

As retirement needs soar 60%, here’s how I’m building wealth with UK shares

| Royston Wild

A regular investment in UK shares and funds could help Brits create a large and lasting pension. Our writer Royston…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’d buy Games Workshop shares before they reach the FTSE 100!

| John Fieldsend

Games Workshop shares look likely to join the FTSE 100 soon. Here’s why I think investors should consider buying the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

5,000 shares of this UK dividend stock could net me £1,700 a month in passive income

| Mark David Hartley

Our writer calculates the passive income he could earn from holding a significant number of shares in this powerful dividend-paying…

Read more »

Investing Articles

9.3%+ yields! 3 FTSE 100 dividend giants to consider buying

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer examines a trio of high-yield FTSE 100 shares and explains some of the opportunities and risks he sees…

Read more »

Investing Articles

As the Kingfisher share price drops on Budget fallout, should I buy?

| Alan Oscroft

The Kingfisher share price was on a strong 2024 run until the DIY group warned us of the possible effects…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 passive income shares to consider for December 2024 onwards?

| Kevin Godbold

These are popular UK shares investors often buy for passive income from dividends, but are they actually good investments now?

Read more »