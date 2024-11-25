Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » A ridiculously cheap FTSE 250 stock to buy today?

A ridiculously cheap FTSE 250 stock to buy today?

The FTSE 250’s rising by double-digits, but this stock’s seemingly falling behind despite higher cash flows and dividends. At a yield of 9.5%, is it a buy?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 2 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 250‘s surged 10% over the last 12 months, delivering long-awaited growth after taking a sharp tumble during the 2022 stock market correction. However, not every stock in the index has enjoyed this comeback.

There are still plenty of discounted opportunities for prudent investors to capitalise on. And one in particular not only seemingly offers terrific value but also a jaw-dropping 9.5% dividend yield. Should I buy it?

A 10% monthly dividend

While most businesses pay dividends every quarter, TwentyFour Income Fund (LSE:TFIF) rewards its shareholders every month. That’s quite uncommon. However, the fund’s corporate structure supports payouts with such a high frequency. After all, the firm manages a portfolio of European asset-backed securities that generate cash flows at regular intervals, which are then passed onto shareholders.

While its parent index has risen by double digits, the same can’t be said for TwentyFour Income. Looking at the share price, the stock has risen only a grand total of 3% despite cash flow from operations increasing, paving the way for higher dividends.

As such, the fund’s price-to-earnings ratio sits at just 5.7 – that’s half its 10.5 average over the last decade. And when pairing a stagnant share price with a rising dividend, the yield’s on the verge of entering double-digit territory. Needless to say, this seems ridiculously cheap. So what’s the catch?

The uncertainty discount

Sadly, the cheap valuation might be justified. As a closed-end investment fund, management doesn’t have to disclose much information about the asset-backed securities within its portfolio. We know that roughly half of the loans are mortgage-backed securities, and the other half are securitised loans.

These can be highly lucrative, providing borrowers keep up with payments. However, as we saw in 2008, a nationwide spike in defaults caused by economic turbulence can cause utter chaos.

Management can dispose of underperforming financial instruments in such a scenario to raise liquidity. However, since these instruments are typically traded over the counter, the transaction may have to be executed at a significant discount to find a buyer.

That’s likely why, despite having £840m of assets on its balance sheet and only £26m of liabilities, the fund’s market-cap is actually lower than the net asset value. In other words, TwentyFour Income looks like a highly lucrative source of passive income, but the FTSE 250 stock also carries significant risk.

My move

By taking on additional risk, investors can seek higher returns. And in this case, the reward for doing so is not only a near-10% dividend yield but also a regular monthly income stream. However, the liquidity risk, paired with the lack of transparency, gives me pause.

Personally, I’m not interested in adding this level of uncertainty to my income portfolio, even with the generous payout. So TwentyFour Income’s not a stock I’m planning on buying any time soon. However, for investors comfortable with a higher level of risk, this fund may be worth a closer look.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing For Beginners

It’s down 50%. Would it be madness for me to buy this value stock?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith notes down a household value stock in the FTSE 250 that he thinks can rally in the long…

Read more »

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

Up 70% and 80%! I’m thrilled I bought these two red-hot UK stocks exactly 1 year ago

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones bought two UK stocks at the end of November last year, and both have smashed the market in…

Read more »

Investing Articles

These FTSE 100 shares could soar over the next year

| Dr. James Fox

FTSE 100 shares show strong potential as rate cuts loom. History shows stocks could gain more than 70% in the…

Read more »

Young Black woman using a debit card at an ATM to withdraw money
Investing Articles

“If I’d put £5,000 into Santander shares just 2 years ago, here’s what I’d have now”

| Ben McPoland

Our writer considers whether he thinks Santander shares still look good value after a strong period for the global Spanish…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

Could this FTSE 250 stock be the next Rolls-Royce?

| James Beard

With an ongoing probe into the motor finance industry, the share price of this member of the FTSE 250 has…

Read more »

Investing Articles

My 3 favourite FTSE dividend stocks give me a mind-blowing 9.82% yield!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is surprised to learn that he owns the three highest-yielding dividend stocks on the FTSE 100. So is…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Following strong 2024 results, this 6.1%-yielding FTSE 100 gem looks a bargain to me

| Simon Watkins

With good 2024 results delivered, and a buyback and dividend increase announced, this high-yielding FTSE 100 heavyweight looks very cheap…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’m not surprised the IAG share price is surging, it’s the top-rated UK stock

| Dr. James Fox

The IAG share price is up 57% since the start of the year, but remains undervalued. This bull run could…

Read more »