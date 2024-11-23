Would it be madness to buy this FTSE stock smashed by Donald Trump’s team picks?

Member Login
Ben McPoland takes a look at one FTSE share inside his portfolio that has been battered lately due to a perceived rise in political risk.

Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

There’s a FTSE stock in my portfolio that looks like it’s just done a couple of rounds with Mike Tyson (the young version). It’s down 26% in just 10 days and now trades for 22p.

The stock is hVIVO (LSE: HVO), a small-cap from the FTSE AIM 100 index. There’s been no significant news published during this time, other than Octopus Investments (the firm’s largest shareholder) increasing its stake from 12.32% to 13.32%. That’s a positive sign.

So what’s going on here? And is this a chance for me to buy more shares? Let’s dig in.

Ask questions later

hVIVO conducts human challenge trials for biopharma companies, which involves exposing healthy volunteers to pathogens under controlled conditions. These provide quicker data, cut costs, and can speed up the clinical trial process.

Now, exact figures aren’t publicly disclosed, but it’s safe to assume that a substantial portion of hVIVO’s business is involved in testing vaccine candidates. And here’s the issue with the share price.

Donald Trump has nominated vaccine sceptic Robert F Kennedy Jr to be the next US health secretary. He’s promised to let Kennedy “go wild on health”.

If he gets this position (which looks likely but isn’t certain), his potential influence over vaccine policies might have significant implications for hVIVO.

For example, he could use his public position to cast doubt on the efficacy of vaccines, potentially leading many American families to skip them. This might force pharmaceutical companies to deprioritise vaccine research and development (R&D).

Pharma firms frequently receive research grants from federal bodies for vaccine R&D. This funding could be cut, resulting in less trials taking place.

These risks appear to have caused investors to sell the stock now and ask questions later.

H1 results

In H1, hVIVO reported record revenue of £35.6m, which was 30.6% higher than the year before. The EBITDA margin was around 24%, up from 19% in H1 2023.

Looking ahead, the company has set a medium-term revenue target of £100m by 2028. That would be solid growth from last year’s £56m.

In the H1 report, CEO Yamin Khan said: “We have full visibility over our expected 2024 revenues…I believe we have laid the foundations for strong performance in the months and years ahead.”

After this sell-off, the stock trades on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 13. That looks dirt cheap and I reckon it will claw back some losses if management offers a reassuring trading update.

Of course, if the opposite happens, the stock could fall further.

What to do?

I won’t get into the weeds on vaccines here. But it’s no coincidence that the deadly smallpox virus was eradicated in 1980 after a global vaccination campaign. Outbreaks of Covid, measles, mumps, polio, and much more, are also down significantly.

Longer term, I have confidence in the fields of vaccine R&D, human challenge trials, and the progress of medical science.

However, facts and investor sentiment are two separate things entirely. And the medium-term future is cloudier for hVIVO’s orderbook growth than it was just a few weeks ago.

I recently took the opportunity to buy a few more shares at 21p. So I clearly don’t think it was madness for me to invest after the 26% drop. But I won’t be chasing the stock any lower.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in hVIVO Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

