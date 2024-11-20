Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » This FTSE 250 share has surged 20% in a month. Its P/E is still just 3.3. So should I buy?

This FTSE 250 share has surged 20% in a month. Its P/E is still just 3.3. So should I buy?

Our writer thinks this FTSE 250 stock remains enticing, with an ultra-low P/E ratio and an attractive yield. But why’s it so cheap?

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
Published
| More on:
Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It’s rare that you see a high-quality company growing profits strongly that’s also dirt cheap. Yet that’s what we have today with the FTSE 250‘s Bank of Georgia (LSE: BGEO).

The share price has rocketed around 20% in a month and 250% over five years. Yet the Georgian bank is trading on a rock-bottom price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 3.3.

We have history

So, is this FTSE 250 stock a no-brainer candidate for my portfolio? Possibly, but it’s complicated.

You see, I was a shareholder not long ago, but I got worried about the economic implications of the Georgian election. So I dumped the stock.

The election, which took place late last month, was widely seen as a choice between a future inside the European Union (EU) or closer ties to Russia.

Georgia’s pro-Western opposition, which officially lost, has accused the ruling Georgian Dream party of rigging the vote. Consequently, the country’s move towards membership of the EU now looks unlikely.

At the weekend, demonstrators clashed again with police in the centre of the capital Tbilisi. So the situation is a complex one centring around identity, governance, and the nation’s future.

This political risk explains why shares of the company, which effectively forms a Georgian banking duopoly with TBC Bank (another FTSE 250 stock), are valued so cheaply.

Yet earnings are still strong

Despite all this uncertainty, and the Russia-Ukraine war nearby, the Georgian economy is proving remarkably resilient.

In the bank’s recent Q3, CEO Archil Gachechiladze said: “We do not expect this period to have any significant impact on the economy.”

Indeed, the firm reiterated real GDP growth forecasts of 9% in 2024 and 6% for 2025. It said this growth will be “underpinned by strong domestic demand, resilient external sector inflows, and prudent macroeconomic management“.

In the quarter, the firm’s consolidated profit jumped 42.5% year on year to GEL 509.3m (£145.3m), with an impressive 32.1% return on equity. Monthly active retail customers rose 12% to 1.9m.

Bank of Georgia has a growing operation in neighbouring Armenia, whose economy is also expected to grow rapidly in future. It acquired Ameriabank for $303m earlier this year.

The group’s loan book increased by 63.4%, driven by the consolidation of Ameriabank and 23.6% growth in its core Georgian business.

Finally, it recently earned the title of ‘World’s Best Digital Bank 2024’ from Global Finance.

Overall then, the business is performing very well.

My move

Despite the reassuring comments from the CEO, I have to imagine the political situation in Georgia isn’t helping foreign investment or tourism.

Tbilisi is a city I’ve wanted to visit, but I’ve been reading recent blog and Reddit posts saying that the vibe isn’t good there (perhaps unsurprising, given what’s going on).

I’m still umming and ahing here. The business and Georgian economy appear to be booming still, while the stock is dirt cheap and offering an extremely well-covered 5.9% forward dividend yield.

Yet there’s substantial political risk, which feeds into an incredibly volatile share price. So far this year, it’s experienced multiple ups and down ranging between 20% and 30%.

Perhaps my hesitancy is all I need to know. After all, there are other cheap shares that I have higher conviction in. Weighing things up, I think I’ll just buy those instead.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Here are 2 of my favourite cheap shares to buy today

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is on the hunt for cheap shares and was surprised to discover these two big-name FTSE 100 stocks…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Where could the BT share price go in the next 12 months? Check out the latest forecasts

| Harvey Jones

The BT share price has had a bumpy ride but has nevertheless attracted the attention of two famous billionaire investors.…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Should I buy Aviva for its 7.8% yield now the share price is at 483p?

| Kevin Godbold

Despite recent share price volatility, Aviva is still cracking on as a business and pumping out chunky shareholder dividends.

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 tech share jumped 19% this morning! Here’s why

| Christopher Ruane

One leading tech share came roaring off the blocks in morning trading today in London. Our writer digs into the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Should I buy Sage Group as the share price jumps 20% on FY results?

| Alan Oscroft

The Sage Group share price had been going through a weak spell in 2024. But a results day surge has…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Growth Shares

10,000 or 6,000? Here’s where I think the stock market is heading in 2025

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith weighs up both sides of the argument as to where the stock market could head next year, along…

Read more »

Investing For Beginners

2 cheap shares that are at 52-week lows

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reveals what he believes to be two cheap shares that have been oversold in the current market and…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

2 Trump-hit stocks that look like golden opportunities for my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Ben McPoland

This investor's weighing up a couple of world-class companies for his Stocks and Shares ISA after the US election sparked…

Read more »