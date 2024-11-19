Shares in this FTSE 100 pharma company have plummeted in recent months. And company insiders are betting on a potential rebound.

Directors at this FTSE 100 company just bought over £2m worth of shares

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

FTSE 100 stock AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) has taken a huge hit recently. Over the last few months, its share price has fallen about 30%.

Is there value on offer after this pullback? Company directors seem to think so. In the last week, they’ve been buying a ton of shares.

Why I look at insider buying

I pay attention to insider buying activity. Ultimately, no one has a better understanding of a company and its prospects than its leaders.

And insiders only buy company stock for one reason – to make money. They’re not going to throw their hard earned cash at company shares if they believe the share price is heading lower.

Of course, not every insider purchase is a valuable investment signal. Some trades have more weight than others. What I look for is large purchases from top-tier insiders. Research shows that these tend to be the most material.

I also like to see multiple insiders buying stock simultaneously. This pattern, which is known as ‘cluster buying’, can be a very powerful signal.

Big buys at AstraZeneca

Zooming in on the director buying at AstraZeneca, the activity looks very interesting to me. On 13 November, director Philip Broadley (who has significant financial experience) bought 980 shares at a price of £101.70 per share. This trade was worth just under £100k.

Then on 14 November, chief executive Pascal Soriot (who has served as CEO since 2012) bought 20,000 shares at a price of £102.03. This transaction was worth a whopping £2.04m.

Finally, on 15 November, chairman Michel Demare (who also has financial experience) bought 2,000 shares at a price of £100.30. This was worth around £200k.

Overall, the three insiders bought around £2.3m worth of stock, which is significant.

Buying the dip

Now, I looked at why the AstraZeneca share price has fallen earlier this month. In short, a lot was down to issues in China where some company executives are being investigated for fraud.

It seems the insiders here aren’t too worried about this issue though. Otherwise they wouldn’t be buying shares right now.

New risks

One other risk has emerged in recent days however. And that’s the possible appointment of Robert F Kennedy Jr as the head of the US Department of Health and Human Services.

RFK is not a big fan of vaccines – an area of healthcare that AstraZeneca specialises in. So there could be some implications for AstraZeneca (and rival GSK) if he gets the gig (he may not).

Given that the vast majority of health experts believe in vaccines, I’d be surprised if he tried to block or ban them. So I’m not massively concerned about this risk at present.

Worth buying?

Turning to the valuation, AstraZeneca shares currently trade on a forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 13.4. I think that’s an attractive multiple for the pharma giant, all things considered.

At that valuation, I believe the stock’s worth considering (especially after the big director buys). A dividend yield of 2.6% adds weight to the investment case.