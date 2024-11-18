Member Login
A 7.3% yield but down 22%! Is it time for me to buy this FTSE 100 builder at a bargain-basement price?

This FTSE 100 construction giant could be on the road to recovery following some difficult years, with promising recent forecasts and a high yield as well.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Shares in FTSE 100 housebuilder Taylor Wimpey (LSE: TW) are down 22% from their 20 September traded high of £1.69.

This was part of a broader fall in stock prices in the sector, which saw activity drop as UK interest rates spiked from 2021. The cost-of-living crisis further dampened the housing market and housebuilders’ share prospects with it.

However, the Bank of England cut interest rates in August for the first time since March 2020. The Bank cut them again on 7 November, prompting optimism from some that the UK housebuilding market may soon improve.

These cuts followed the bullish pledge by the new government to build 300,000 new homes yearly for five years.

How does the core business look?

Indeed, Taylor Wimpey said in its 7 November trading update that the second half of this year’s outlook has improved. The chief reason it cited is lower mortgage rates reducing affordability concerns among homebuyers.

It added that the net private sales rate per outlet per week over the third quarter was 0.7 homes. This was up from 0.51 units over the same period last year.

Moreover, its order book as of 4 November was around £2.2bn, against £1.9bn last year.

Consequently, it expects to deliver the upper end of its 9,500-10,000 homes building guidance this year.

Is the stock undervalued?

Given these figures, consensus analysts’ forecasts are that the company’s earnings will increase a whopping 17% a year to end-2026. And it is growth in earnings that ultimately power a firm’s share price and dividend higher.

The major risk here in my view is a resurgence in inflation that could prevent further interest rate reductions.

However, as it stands, Taylor Wimpey shares look a potential bargain to me. A discounted cash flow analysis using other analysts’ figures and my own shows they are 38% undervalued at £1.31.

Therefore, as fair price is £2.11, although market unpredictability could push them lower or higher than that.

A high-yield bonus in the shares

The total dividend paid by the stock last year was 9.58p, which yields 7.3% on the current share price.

Analysts forecast the payout will rise to 9.8p in 2025 and to 9.97p in 2026. These would give respective yields on the present stock price of 7.5% and 7.6%.

By contrast, the average yield of the FTSE 100 is just 3.6% and of the FTSE 250 only 3.3%.

Will I buy the stock?

The high yield is tempting for me, as I focus on such shares that generate good dividends. This is so I can increasingly live off the income generated and further reduce my working commitments.

I also think there is plenty of room for the share price to rise over time, driven by earnings growth.

That said, UK governments have been pledging to dramatically increase housebuilding for years. And not one of them has come anywhere near the 1.5m total over five years that the new government promises.

Consequently, as I already own several high-yielding stocks, I will wait to see if this government does what it promises.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

