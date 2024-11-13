This year’s price weakness has left National Grid shares on what looks like a tempting valuation. I hope it doesn’t recover too soon.

Should I buy National Grid shares for the big dividend before it’s too late?

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

National Grid (LSE: NG.) posted what I saw as upbeat first-half results on 7 November, but the shares haven’t done much in response.

The share price at the time of writing is down a bit since the pre-results close. And we’re talking of a FTSE 100 stock with a tasty forecast 5.6% dividend yield here.

National Grid shares have lost 8.6% so far in 2024, while the Footsie is up 3.6%. That’s largely due to a big dip in May when the company revealed its £7bn rights issue.

Quickly back

But what happened in the following few months is telling. The stock regained a fair bit of the May fall. And I see that as a sign of resilience.

Still, these latest events around National Grid’s growth plans, and the near-term uncertainty, are surely behind the current lukewarm market sentiment.

It seems everybody expected the company to just keep on making money and paying dividends, with barely a ripple on the horizon. Then the rights issue jolted us out of our complacency.

The whole episode highlights a key Foolish lesson for me, and it’s about change.

Start again

When a company we really like changes significantly in some way, it’s easy to do one of two things. We can just sell up and go look for something else.

Or we can put too much trust in our original judgement and just assume we got it right. And then stick with it, or buy more. I’ve been too sure of myself that way more than once.

But I think the best answer is to try to forget all we previously knew, and approach the company as if we’d never heard of it before.

Starting from scratch, would we consider buying the stock?

New risks

That makes me focus more keenly on the risks, especially any fresh ones. And I’m thinking mostly of dilution. Raising new capital dilutes per-share earnings and dividends, as the same profit is spread across more shares.

So far, it’s not too onerous. But might there be more to come?

Coupled with the share price falls, we still see a strong forecast dividend yield at the moment. Forecasts put the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio at 14, dropping to 12 by 2027, which might not suggest a screaming buy.

But I think National Grid’s key attractions are largely unchanged.

What I like

The hope is that the new cash will help grow future earnings, and offset the dilution. And the monopoly position that I’ve always liked is still there.

But it does come at the expense of being in a regulated industry. National Grid is not fully free to do whatever it wants without restriction.

So, after resetting my take on this stock, would I buy now? Well, I’m still bullish.

My problem is that I don’t have anywhere near the cash to buy all the stocks I like. So it’ll have to sit on my shortlist for a while longer. And as shortlists go, it’s quite a long one.