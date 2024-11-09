Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 1 no-brainer share I’d buy when the stock market crashes again

1 no-brainer share I’d buy when the stock market crashes again

Another stock market crash is inevitable, but when it eventually happens, instead of panicking, I’ll be buying shares in this explosive tech opportunity!

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 2 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The stock market has been a stellar performer this year, with the FTSE 100 delivering a total return of 16.3% and the S&P 500 generating 33% over the last 12 months. However, with uncertainty surrounding the new UK government Budget and a newly-elected US government, bearish investors are calling for a new stock market crash.

Despite the arguments being made, the stock market’s largely proven to be resilient to the shifting political landscape. In the short term, volatility has increased surrounding big political events. But as the market digests and adjusts, these ‘mini-crashes’ often reverse in a matter of weeks.

Therefore personally, I remain bullish. However, there’s no denying that another stock market crash will eventually happen. So let’s assume the worst-case scenario and say stock prices are about to plummet. Which stock am I getting ready to buy to capitalise on the lower prices?

Double-down on winners

When deciding where to invest capital during a market downturn, the first place I start looking is my own portfolio. And one stock I’d love to buy more of at a better price right now is Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET).

Arista’s not a name commonly known in most households. But its ethernet switches power data centres across the planet, creating the bandwidth needed for reliable, low-latency network performance.

Over the last decade, management’s evolved the business to become a critical part of global IT infrastructure, disrupting previous industry leaders such as Cisco Systems. And with AI driving up demand for ultra-fast network technologies, it’s no surprise that the firm has just launched its Etherlink artificial intelligence (AI) platform to capitalise on this tailwind.

Subsequently, its latest results significantly outpaced expectations, beating both revenue and earnings forecasts. Delivering better-than-expected results seems to be a recurring theme for this enterprise. So it’s hardly a surprise that shares have skyrocketed by more than 700% over the last five years.

Every investment carries risk

Despite systematically stealing market share from Cisco over the last decade, Arista still battles against intensely fierce competition. Beyond Cisco, management has Nvidia to fend off, as well as Microsoft, which is reportedly developing its own proprietary networking hardware for AI. The latter’s particularly troubling, as 39% of Arista’s revenue in 2023 came from Microsoft.

Then there’s the question of valuation, as Arista isn’t cheap. The stock’s price-to-sales ratio currently sits at just shy of 20. And its forward price-to-earnings ratio is closer to 42! In other words, the firm’s explosive long-term growth potential seems to have already been baked into the share price, making it an expensive investment right now, especially considering the revenue concentration risk.

However, should a stock market crash come along and Arista shares take a tumble, then snapping up more shares of this terrific business seems like a no-brainer for my portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has positions in Arista Networks. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Arista Networks, Microsoft, and Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

Here’s my top pick from the S&P 500

| Stephen Wright

When it comes to the S&P 500, Stephen Wright thinks investors don’t have to look far to find an opportunity…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

At 209%, the Warren Buffett Indicator says the stock market’s strongly overvalued. Is a crash coming?

| Mark David Hartley

An indicator named after world-famous investor Warren Buffett is rapidly increased this year. Here's what it could mean for global…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 reasons why Wise is one of the UK’s best growth stocks

| Stephen Wright

The UK market isn’t particularly known for its growth stocks. But Stephen Wright thinks international payment platform Wise is one…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is it time to look again at UK shares?

| James Beard

Our writer explains why October’s Budget has led him to question his commitment to some UK shares. But what should…

Read more »

Investing For Beginners

If I invested £300 a month in a Stocks and Shares ISA, here’s what I could have in 10 years

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

With a Stocks and Shares ISA, a regular savings plan, and a decent long-term investment strategy, it’s possible to build…

Read more »

Elevated view over city of London skyline
Investing Articles

1 dividend-paying near-penny stock set for potentially huge growth!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian's discovered a potentially dirt cheap, high-growth, almost penny stock hiding in plain sight. Is this one to consider…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Where will the Lloyds share price be on 1 January?

| Dr. James Fox

The Lloyds share price has been very volatile in recent weeks. Dr James Fox believes we could see more movement…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’d buy 5,800 shares of this stock for £100 in monthly passive income

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Reliable, long-term, high-dividend yields are the secret to building a large passive income stream. And this unloved stock might do…

Read more »