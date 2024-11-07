Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Will the BP share price go gangbusters under President Trump?

Will the BP share price go gangbusters under President Trump?

The BP share price has had a rough ride lately and Harvey Jones says the FTSE 100 oil giant looks irresistibly cheap. But what is Donald Trump going to do?

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I'm a freelance personal finance journalist who writes for the Daily and Sunday Express, Reader's Digest, The National newspaper and of course, Motley Fool UK.
Published
| More on:
Fireworks display in the shape of willow at Newcastle, Co. Down , Northern Ireland at Halloween.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

After slumping 21.36% in a year, the BP (LSE: BP) share price needs a kick up the backside. Is incoming US President Donald Trump the man to deliver it?

During the election, Trump made it clear he would green light more domestic drilling on day one of his presidency.

Most observers expect him to shove net zero ambitions aside, axe funding for renewables, and drill, drill, drill for fossil fuels. Trump may be unpredictable, but I think we can bank on him doing just that. US voters love lower fuel prices.

Can this FTSE 100 stock fly in 2025?

So why didn’t BP shares take off like a rocket yesterday? Plenty of FTSE 100 stocks with exposure to the US did just that.

Rental equipment specialist Ashtead Group, which generates almost 90% of its revenues from the US, jumped 5.56%, as investors anticipate cuts to tax and red tape. Defence specialist BAE Systems climbed 4.92% with Trump demanding Europe beefs up its armies.

By contrast, BP edged up just 0.36%, despite generating 29% of its revenues from the States. Rival Shell fell 0.61%. Presumably, that’s because if Trump does drill, drill, drill, it could trigger a fresh supply spike that will drive down prices.

On 4 November (with the US election apparently on a knife edge), the World Bank predicted significant oversupply, with oil prices potentially falling below $60 a barrel in the next few years. Next year, it predicted that “global oil supply is expected to exceed demand by an average of 1.2m barrels per day”. We’ve only seen that twice before, in 1998 and 2020.

The World Bank pinned this flatlining on China, rising electric vehicle (EV) sales, increasing use of trucks powered by liquefied natural gas, and rising production within OPEC+ and without. Experts at Axios added: “This new reality might keep a lid on consumer energy prices even as geopolitical strife intensifies. It could also wreak havoc on the longstanding economics that underpin oil production”.

This oil giant looks brilliant value

BP can breakeven at roughly $40 a barrel, so it’s hardly terminal. But profits, dividends and share buybacks may come under pressure.

Second-guessing oil price movements’s a mug’s game. For years, experts were warning we’d run out of the black stuff, and then the US discovered shale. Next, experts predicted the green transition would wipe out fossil fuel demand. That hasn’t happened either. Yet.

BP’s also at a disadvantage to its US rivals. The new Labour government has just slapped a fresh wave of windfall taxes on UK oil producers. Trump’s set to do the opposite, with plans to slash corporate tax to 15% in a huge boost for US rivals such as Exxon Mobil, Chevron and ConocoPhillips.

I bought BP shares recently and have no intention of selling. I want exposure to energy prices for diversification purposes at least. Also, the stock’s ridiculously cheap, trading it just 5.67 times earnings. And the trailing yield is a blockbuster 5.91%. I still think this will be a great long-term buy-and-hold proposition.

I’m keen to buy more BP shares and will take advantage of further dips. Commodity stocks are cyclical. It’s best to buy when they’re down, but with a long-term view.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in BAE Systems and Bp P.l.c. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Ashtead Group Plc and BAE Systems. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Satellite on planet background
Investing Articles

Is this the best bargain in the FTSE 250 right now?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 250 defence stock is a world leader in testing and evaluation technology for military use and has seen…

Read more »

Fireworks display in the shape of willow at Newcastle, Co. Down , Northern Ireland at Halloween.
Investing Articles

How would I start planning my Stocks and Shares ISA for 2025? With this super-solid growth stock

| Mark David Hartley

I can’t think of a better way to prepare for a new year than opening a fresh Stock and Shares…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Down 26% to just £4, Glencore’s share price looks cheap to me right now

| Simon Watkins

Market pessimism over China’s economic growth has helped push Glencore’s share price down but I think this is overdone, leaving…

Read more »

Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background
Investing Articles

Just released: the 3 best growth-focused stocks to consider buying in November [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

Why now could be the time to get ready for a stock market crash

| Stephen Wright

Both the FTSE 100 and the S&P 500 climbed after the US election results. But Stephen Wright thinks now is…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

A UK share and an ETF that could soar following Trump’s election win

| Royston Wild

Donald Trump's White House return poses huge uncertainty for the global economy. But this UK share and ETF could gain…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

2 FTSE stocks that demonstrate the best (and worst) of the AIM market

| James Beard

Our writer looks at the performance of two very different FTSE stocks that highlights the pros and cons of investing…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

With a P/E ratio of 8 and selling for pennies, is this FTSE 250 share a bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane digs into a cheap-looking FTSE 250 share that sells an iconic product and considers whether it's really a…

Read more »