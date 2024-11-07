Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Why now could be the time to get ready for a stock market crash

Why now could be the time to get ready for a stock market crash

Both the FTSE 100 and the S&P 500 climbed after the US election results. But Stephen Wright thinks now is the time to prepare for a stock market plunge.

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:
Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The stock market is processing the news that Donald Trump is going to be the next President of the USA. And the immediate response was very different across various sectors.

Financials, industrials, and energy shares climbed, while utilities, consumer staples, and property fell. There’s a clear theme here – and I think there’s a real opportunity.

Economic growth

In short, the stocks that have done well are the ones that are involved in US economic growth. Banks finance it, energy powers it, and industrials make it happen.

Norfolk Southern is a good example. As one of the six major US freight railroads, it stands to benefit from the need to transport materials and goods across the Eastern half of the country.

The stock climbed almost 10% following the election result, taking it to a 52-week high. That’s a clear sign investors think the election result is going to boost the industrial economy.

They may be right. But expectations are a lot higher now than they were before and that means there’s a much greater potential risk if things don’t turn out as anticipated.

Defensives

Not every company benefits from economic growth in the same way though. As GDP expands and contracts, demand for food, electricity, and real estate doesn’t change much.

These are the stocks that fared the worst. Shares in Colgate-Palmolive fell over 4%, mostly because its growth prospects aren’t particularly impressive in a growing economy.

In general, such shares that hold up best in a stock market crash. They’re typically resilient, meaning investors can look to them for stability when things go wrong.

When share prices start falling, it’s usually too late to buy these stocks. The time to be looking at them is when they’re out of fashion – and I think that’s now. 

A potential buying opportunity

One stock that stands out to me right now is NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE). The company is a regulated utilities business that’s the largest generator of renewable energy in the US.

The market sees this as a bad combination right now and it’s easy to see why. The company’s modest growth prospects and Trump’s focus on oil and gas over wind and solar are both risks. 

From a long-term perspective though, I think things look very positive. If renewable energy is part of the long-term outlook for US energy, then NextEra is in a strong position.

NextEra Energy P/E Ratio & Dividend Yield 2015-24


Created at TradingView

The firm owns some of the best sites for wind and solar generation. And after falling 5%, the stock trades at an unusually low price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple with a 3% dividend yield.

Will the market crash?

I’ve no doubt the stock market is going to crash… at some point. What I don’t know however, is exactly when that will be. 

As an investor, I’d like to own stocks that will be resilient when share prices fall. But I want to buy them only when their valuations are attractive. 

I think the US election result might be a chance to do this. And NextEra Energy is just one of the stocks that I’m going to be looking at very carefully over the next few days.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has positions in Norfolk Southern. The Motley Fool UK has recommended NextEra Energy. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach
Investing Articles

After H1 earnings, is the Wizz Air share price set for a comeback?

| Stephen Wright

With passenger numbers starting to improve, could the airline’s latest trading update mark the start of a turnaround for the…

Read more »

Happy parents playing with little kids riding in box
Investing Articles

Here’s a simple 5-stock FTSE 100 income portfolio with an 8.1% yield

| Ben McPoland

Considering and investment of £20k in these five FTSE 100 dividend stocks could potentially generate just over £1,600 in annual…

Read more »

Fireworks display in the shape of willow at Newcastle, Co. Down , Northern Ireland at Halloween.
Investing Articles

Will the BP share price go gangbusters under President Trump?

| Harvey Jones

The BP share price has had a rough ride lately and Harvey Jones says the FTSE 100 oil giant looks…

Read more »

Satellite on planet background
Investing Articles

Is this the best bargain in the FTSE 250 right now?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 250 defence stock is a world leader in testing and evaluation technology for military use and has seen…

Read more »

Fireworks display in the shape of willow at Newcastle, Co. Down , Northern Ireland at Halloween.
Investing Articles

How would I start planning my Stocks and Shares ISA for 2025? With this super-solid growth stock

| Mark David Hartley

I can’t think of a better way to prepare for a new year than opening a fresh Stock and Shares…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Down 26% to just £4, Glencore’s share price looks cheap to me right now

| Simon Watkins

Market pessimism over China’s economic growth has helped push Glencore’s share price down but I think this is overdone, leaving…

Read more »

Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background
Investing Articles

Just released: the 3 best growth-focused stocks to consider buying in November [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

A UK share and an ETF that could soar following Trump’s election win

| Royston Wild

Donald Trump's White House return poses huge uncertainty for the global economy. But this UK share and ETF could gain…

Read more »