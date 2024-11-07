Just released: the 3 best growth-focused stocks to consider buying in November [PREMIUM PICKS]

Premium content from Motley Fool Share Advisor UK
Our monthly Fire Best Buys Now are designed to highlight our team’s three favourite, most timely Buys from our growing list of growth-focused Fire recommendations, to help Fools build out their portfolios.
- Revenue for Q2 grew by 11% to $2.75bn, driven by 9% volume growth and 2% rate increases.
- Investors worried about slowing growth for Q3 (8-10% guidance was given), but we still think its accommodation network of over 5 million hosts is a powerful advantage.
- Replicating Airbnb’s network would take serious time and expense for competitors.
- Further, rates are expected to grow in the third quarter, suggesting that consumers still desire premium homes, rather than trading down.
- While the company isn’t immune from an economic slowdown, we remain attracted to the strong positioning of this network-effect business, and the influence of co-founder/CEO Brian Chesky to drive long-term growth through new products and services